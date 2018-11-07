ANGWIN —The Rasmussen Art Gallery on the campus of Pacific Union College welcomes Wendy Liang as the guest artist for November. Her exhibit opens with a free public reception and artist talk from 7-9 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 10.
This year, Liang has won the California Watercolor Association’s 48th national exhibition, The Artist’s Magazine’s 35th Annual Art Competition, and Southwest Art Magazine’s Artistic Excellence Competition. In 2017, she received the most meaningful recognition yet for her artwork, when she won the competition of Splash 19, The Illusion of Light.
“I became interested in art as a child when I first noticed colors of objects would change depending the type of weather and the different time of the day,” says Liang. “My inspiration comes through interesting lighting, water and its reflections, and scenes that feel dreamlike or somehow ethereally familiar.”
Referring to her art style as “impressionistic realism,” Liang most enjoys painting scenes that create “otherworldly or mysterious atmospheres.” Her show at the Rasmussen will include such scenes.
Liang’s exhibit will remain in the Rasmussen Art Gallery through Dec. 9. The gallery is closed for Thanksgiving Break, Nov. 16-25. Gallery hours are 1-5 p.m., Thursday through Sunday.
For more information about the arts at PUC, visit puc.edu or call 707-965-6313. For information about the Rasmussen Art Gallery, call 707-965-6604.