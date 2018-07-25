Doyle Bramhall II, son of the late Texas music legend Doyle Bramhall, performs at Blue Note Napa on Friday, July 27.
Bramhall is a American guitarist, singer, songwriter and producer combining elements of blues, rock ‘n’ roll, and soul. The concert will feature music from his upcoming record, set to release this October, as well as covers and songs from his previous records.
Bramhall is best known for his work as a supporting guitarist and right-hand man to legendary blues guitarist and songwriter Eric Clapton, though he has also crafted an expansive career as a solo artist, producing five studio albums and counting. In addition to working with Clapton for more than 15 years, Bramhall has worked alongside many renowned artists including Stevie Ray and Jimmie Vaughan, Elton John, Norah Jones, Gary Clark, Jr., Greg Allman, T-Bone Burnett, and Sheryl Crow.
Bramhall was raised in a Texas home by a musical family. His father, Doyle Bramhall, was a drummer and singer-songwriter who worked extensively with Stevie Ray and Jimmie Vaughan, and the Vaughan brothers would make frequent appearances in the Bramhall household.
“I grew up with a lot of different blues influences,” Bramhall said of his upbringing. “That was basically my school, just listening to different records. At the time period in the ‘70’s when I was a kid and just starting to form my musical taste I was listening to a lot of Jimmy Reed and BB King. I was also into Jimi Hendrix and the Beatles, Donny Hathaway and Stevie Wonder, Sly Stone… I felt like I had a really good musical foundation.”
As the younger Bramhall grew into his own as a musician, his songwriting style began to naturally evolve.
“When I began to write my own songs I tended to write songs that were more influenced by Sly Stone, the Beatles and Al Green,” he said. “I didn’t really write traditional I-IV-V blues, I just wrote differently. I’m not really sure how to explain it… A lot of people ask why I didn’t just stay as a blues artists, and the main reason is I can’t control the songs that come out me. I just let it them happen organically.”
Bramhall’s musical style can also be attributed at least partially to his distinct guitar playing style, left-handed and upside down. His music and playing style attracted Clapton’s attention in the late 1990s.
Bramhall describes his first encounter with Clapton: “It was almost a fluke how it happened. He came across my second solo album ‘Jellycream’ while he was touring in Japan in 1999. He found my number, got a hold of me, said he was a huge fan of mine and he was making a record with BB King and he wanted to do two of my songs on that record.”
“We were both living in L.A., he asked me to meet with him and asked me if I could show him some of my songs. While I was trying to show him some of my songs, he got frustrated trying to see what I was doing, left-handed and upside down. Eventually he just told me to play it myself,” he says with a laugh.
In recent years, Bramhall has enjoyed balancing recording and touring as a solo artist in addition to continuing to perform with Clapton.
“I’m able to do that now. Eric asked me to be back in the band after I’ve been touring on my own the last few years. He plays about 10-12 shows per year. He’s in a great place right now, playing really well and really in top form. It’s easy to play with Eric and I love supporting him, but I’m still able to go out and be my own artist and do my own music. I definitely have the best of both worlds.”
Bramhall expressed excitement at the prospect of playing in Napa. “In a way it’s sort of like a hometown show for me,” he said. “My mom lived in Santa Rosa so I split my time back and forth between there and Texas. My first real professional band was from there so I played in the Bay Area all the time.”
Bramhall also says he’s excited to debut material from his new record in an intimate setting. “I just finished the record a few days ago, and right now we’re planning on releasing it in October. I have multiple guests on this record, including Norah Jones who I’m doing a duet with. I have a song that I recorded with the Tedeschi Trucks Band, Clapton’s on a track, the Greyhounds also guested on a track. It’s really cool stuff.”
Tickets for Doyle Bramhall II at Blue Note range from $25-$45. Doors open at 8:30 p.m. and the music starts at 9. For tickets and more information, visitbluenotenapa.com.