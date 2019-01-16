Jarvis Conservatory, in partnership with Alliance Française de Napa, will screen a new French film, ‘Guy’ a French “mockumentary,” on Jan. 26.
“Guy” is the story of a journalist, Gauthier (Tom Dingler), who discovers that he’s the illegitimate son of Guy Jamet, a once famous singer and variety artist. Gauthier decides to make a documentary about Guy without revealing who he is. Hence the delicious experience of the audience knowing what the main character does not.
Guy is played by Alex Lutz, the actor, comedian and director known best in France for his work on television. The film is billed as a comedy, but one French review claimed it has a bit of everything: “caustic, touching, melancholy, delirious.”
Lutz and the film were nominated for best actor and best film by both the Lumière and Cristal Award programs. The film was shot in Paris and Aix en Provence, with interviews of Guy about his status as an aging star. It’s of interest that Guy, who is an elderly fellow in the film, is played by Lutz, who is 40. Kudos to the make-up artists. Guy reveals his feelings about his career and numerous romantic liaisons, with a backdrop of ‘60s-styled music and amusing period details.
Despite its award nominations, this movie had only limited release late in 2018 in the U.S. It will be shown at the Jarvis Conservatory at 1711 Main St., Napa, at 4 p.m. and at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 26. Tickets are $10. The Alliance will sell wine and small bites between the two shows.