The first time I saw “Hamilton,” I entered the theater skeptically. Could Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical really be as good as all the hype and hoo-hah promised? Were the tickets, elusive as a bottle of Screaming Eagle, really worth the price of a plane ticket to Paris?
Then I sat spellbound and bedazzled for 2 and 1/2 hours. It was that good.
This time, as the nationally touring production of “Hamilton” arrived in San Francisco, I decided I would be more critical on the second time around. I would watch it in a detached manner, trying to discern, for myself at least, what elements caused this work to have such power.
Then I was gobsmacked all over again.
Why?
It begins with the level of excitement of the audience as people enter the theater. There is no curtain. The set, a dark, towering brick wall with wooden scaffolding, frames the stage. There is a nearly tangible consensus: you are going to see something special.
The characters come onstage. Aaron Burr, in colonial dress, steps into a beam of light. He begins to recount the story of the man, he is doomed to murder in a duel, the man who bedeviled his life and left him cast in history as a villain. He pronounces the name. Light floods down on another man upstage, formerly known to most people as the guy on a 10-dollar bill. Alexander Hamilton. And they are off.
Lights, in fact, operate almost as a powerful, startling character, prone to exclamation points, in this show. They appear, they change, they rivet your attention.
It’s not all about the lights, however.
“Hamilton” is created from many brilliant facets; a sum is greater than its parts. It’s the idea, that you are here in 2019 and there, in at the birth of America, all at once. You are watching George Washington, portrayed by a man of color, win the war and then decide, in rap, when it’s time for him to step aside. It’s watching Thomas Jefferson, with a crazy haircut, promote the American bond with France (“At least he knows where it is,” a bystander comments) and work his to a presidency.
It’s hearing Burr aspire to be in “the room where it happens.”
It’s realizing that the debate over creating the financial structure of a new country is absolutely fascinating and worth singing about.
The cast, to a person, is fabulous; the dancing spectacular, the wit flows, and the energy is akin to traveling with a hurricane. And all of this unfolds around the character of Hamilton. An immigrant from the Caribbean, an illegitimate orphan, he is determined that “I am not throwing away my shot/Hey yo, I’m just like my country/I’m young, scrappy and hungry.”
I don’t expect to see another play that matches this one. So don’t worry that you have to decide between a plane ticket to Paris and seeing “Hamilton” in San Francisco. There are less expensive tickets available, and I think, if you were in the last row of the upper balcony, this production will still sweep you up and carry you away. Also, there are lotteries for $10 tickets. See it if you can. You will never look at a $10 bill the same way. Or at America, for that matter.
A recurring theme of “Hamilton” is the question of “who lives, who dies, and who tells your story.” The author of most of the essays in “The Federalist Papers” should be dancing a jig in the afterlife, that Lin-Manuel Miranda decided to tell his.
