"Hamlet," William Shakespeare’s tale of treachery and revenge, comes to Spreckels Performing Arts Center in Rohnert Park Feb. 1-17.
The Spreckels production stars Keith Baker as Hamlet, and is directed by Sheri Lee Miller with an original soundscape by Nancy Hayashibara.
The cast of "Hamlet" includes John Browning, Danielle Cain, Peter Downey, Chris Ginesi, David Gonzales, Travis Jenkins, Ron Lam, Ivy Rose Miller, James Pelican, Andy Templeton, Eric Thompson, Zane Walters, Brandon Wilson and Chad Yarish.
More than 400 years ago, William Shakespeare wrote "Hamlet" for the Lord Chamberlain's Men, a play so rich in content, one discovers something new with each viewing in the story of the young prince who wrestles with the question “to be or not to be,” until fate exacts its final answer.
"Hamlet" is performed at 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and at 2 p.m. on Sundays. There is an additional performance at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 14.
The Codding Theater at Spreckels Performing Arts Center is at 5409 Snyder Lane, Rohnert Park.
Box office is open Wednesday through Saturday, noon to 5 p.m., and one hour before the show. For more information, visit spreckelsonline.com or call 707-588-3400.