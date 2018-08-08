Napa native Hank Hardister has launched a new Comedy Club at Compadres Rio Grill in Napa from 8-10 p.m on Mondays.
Hardister has performed his comedy routines throughout California and in Reno. "I have made it a goal to make Napa a hub for comedy," he said. "We have some shows with big names pop into town here and there but no consistent content."
His radio show airs at 8 a.m. on Saturdays at 1440KVON. "It is also put out as a podcast that is a huge success," he said. "The show is climbing and has now reached #23 in all Comedy podcast in just seven episodes."
His Compadres Comedy Club "will have top comedians from all over the Bay Area, Sacramento, San Francisco and Santa Rosa coming to Napa every Monday to bring the best night in comedy anyone has seen consistently," he said, describing it as a destination "to cure a case of the Mondays."
Sign-ups for the Hank Hardister Comedy Club begin at 7 p.m. at Compadres, 505 Lincoln Ave., Napa. For information, call 253-1111.