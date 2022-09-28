Hedda takes charge — or tries to — in Valley Players' new play in Napa County

Valley Players presents "Resolving Hedda" Oct. 7 to Oct. 16 at the Yountville Community Center, and Oct. 20 to Oct. 22 at CrossWalk Community Church in Napa.

"Resolving Hedda," a madcap new play, explores what happens when a character in a play takes matters into her own hands.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Hedda Gabler, the tragic heroine of Henrik Ibsen's play of the same name, has always suffered from an impulse control disorder. But in Jon Klein's contemporary version, the newly self-aware Hedda goes off the rails as she takes a crack at changing the course of the play — to wit, an ending that doesn't include her death.

Each adjustment the snarky Hedda makes to try to change her destiny is thwarted by the other characters (and sometimes Hedda herself), who are trying like mad to follow the original script.

This ingenious, zany play has kept audiences captivated—and laughing—until the final death-defying moment.

"Resolving Hedda" is directed by Debbie Gargalikis Baumann with assistance by April Vincak and features James Adams, Bridget Folan, Anna Li, Richard Pallaziol, June Alane Reif and Bonnie Richardson.

Showtimes are Oct. 7, 8, 14 and 15 at 7 p.m. and Oct. 9 and 16 at 2 p.m. at the Yountville Community Center, 6516 Washington St. Showtimes on Oct. 20, 21 and 22 are at 7 p.m. at CrossWalk Community Church, 2590 First St., Napa. Tickets are $25.

Read about COVID-19 protocols at www.valley-players.com/2022/01/23/covid-protocols-2/

Tickets can be purchased online at www.valley-players.com/events, at the door beginning one hour before showtime, or by calling 707-246-9662.

Founded in 2016, Valley Players produces professional-quality, affordable theater in the Napa Valley that focuses on plays with meaningful roles for women over 40.

Visit www.valley-players.com for more information.