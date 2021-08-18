'Her Story in America' opens at the White Barn

Countless hours, dedication and artistic talent plus deep thought and gratitude toward other women have gone into “Her Story in America,” a tribute to women who have been influential in helping our country move forward politically, socially and culturally.
It will be on display Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, Aug. 27 through Aug. 29 at the White Barn in St. Helena.
The show, which was postponed for one year because of the pandemic, was conceived by Bay Area artist Anne Garden to celebrate the 100 year anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution of the United States.
Garden asked several dozen female artists to choose a woman, historic or contemporary, who inspired them in the movement for equal rights and paint a 12-inch square portrait of her.
“What better way to celebrate the achievements of the women’s vote than with a show dedicated to American women?” Garden asked.
The 45 portraits on view at the White Barn in St. Helena highlight “women who have moved the dialogue forward and have made an impact on our world,” Garden said. “Each portrait is in the artist’s own style, which makes this a very dynamic show.”
In addition to commemorating the women depicted, the exhibit aims to raise awareness of the importance of voting. To that end, proceeds from the sale of the artworks will be donated to the League of Women Voters of Napa Valley (www.lwvnapa.com).
“It’s hard to think of an election today without acknowledging the women’s vote,” Garden said, noting that politicians court women as a voting bloc, and women reward them with their high turnout rate. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 68 percent of women eligible to vote in 2020 did so, compared with 65 percent of men. “Women are a force at the polls,” Garden said.
It hasn’t always been this way. With the ratification of the 19th Amendment in 1920, women gained the right to vote across the United States -- 133 years after the U.S. Constitution was signed.
A full list of artists and the women they chose to represent can be found at www.herstoryinamerica.org. Some local artists in “Her story in America” shared their thoughts about the women who inspired their portraits.
Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Artist and illustrator Beth Whybrow Leeds chose Ruth Bader Ginsburg, lawyer, jurist and the second female to be appointed to the US Supreme Court.
“I admire her integrity and her perseverance as well as her mighty intelligence,” Whybrow Leeds said. “Because RGB was female, the path she took in her life was fraught with many obstacles which she never allowed to deter her.
“I am thrilled that proceeds from the Her Story show will be donated to the League of Women Voters, which was formed just after the 19th Amendment was ratified,” Whybrow Leeds said. “With all the deceptive campaigning out there by both major parties and many candidates, it is imperative to have a nonpartisan organization dedicated to clarifying political issues.”
Shirley Anita Chisholm
B.J. Thrailkill selected Shirley Anita Chisholm, an educator, author and politician who ran for the 1972 Democratic nomination for president.
"My lifelong impression of Shirley Chisholm was as a straightforward, highly-principled and ground-breaking member of the U.S. Congress,” Thrailkill said. “As the first black woman to be elected to the House of Representatives, she simply refused to sit back.
“When given the opportunity to paint Shirley's portrait for this project, I was able to dig deeper into her life and work. My understanding and admiration of her grew dramatically. I came away from this project in total awe of her.”
“Shirley was determined, strong-willed and spoke with enormous confidence,” Thrailkill added. “She often said, ‘If they don't give you a seat at the table, bring a folding
chair.’”
Gwen Ifill
Anne Garden selected journalist, television newscaster and author Gwen Ifill for one of her portraits.
“I did several portraits for the show, but I really enjoyed doing Gwen Ifill as I believe she was a true trailblazer in her field,” said Garden. “She was super smart, had grace under pressure, and normalized having a woman of color in a high-level position in American broadcasting.”
Garden noted that Ifill gave everyone respect and seemed to listen to all. “She exuded a beauty, which came from within” Garden said. “I collaged the stamp of her on the panel and then painted her in oil. Gwen is wearing a silk shawl she wore for my friend’s sister’s wedding, a very unusual look for her as she was a suit kind of news anchor most of the time.”
Dolores Huerta
Artist and St. Helena High School art teacher Silvia Sevye's was Dolores Huerta, American labor and civil rights advocate.
“Dolores Huerta is one of the greatest living American civil rights activist of our time,” Sevye said. “I'm presenting her with a red background for her fight for community, for the poor, for women and children. She is shrouded in blue light and decorative insects for her work as a labor activist - the colors of life, passion, and fierce drive. Viva Dolores!”
Ida B. Wells
Artist and ceramicist Monica Currie-Johnson created an opaque stained glass portrait of Ida B. Wells, investigative journalist, educator, women’s suffrage and civil rights leader.
Although Wells isn’t as well-known yet as some of the women involved in the equal rights movement, Currie-Johnson is working to change that.
“Ida B. Wells should be remembered and honored,” Currie-Johnson said. “She was born a slave and freed by the Emancipation Proclamation. She was an African American woman who battled both racism and sexism at a time when it was extremely dangerous to speak out.
“Ida used her gift of writing, research, speaking and organizing to help shed light on injustices. She was extremely brave.”
“Ida was one of the co-founders of the NAACP,” Currie-Johnson continued. She co-owned and wrote for the Memphis Free Speech and Headlight newspaper about racial segregation and inequality.
Wells did research on lynching horrors and wrote an important pamphlet about it called “Southern Horrors: Lynch Law in all its Phases.” Her expose about an 1892 lynching enraged locals, who burned her press and drove her from Memphis. After a few months, the threats became so bad she was forced to move to Chicago.
“She also became very active in women’s suffrage,” Currie-Johnson said. “Ida believed in the right of women to vote.”
Rosa Parks and Condoleezza Rice
Artist and Nimbus Arts teacher Anne Pentland chose civil rights activist Rosa Parks and Condoleezza Rice, a diplomat, political scientist and professor as her portrait subjects.
Pentland painted Rosa Parks because she said she believes in her cause. In her portrait she captured the moment when Parks received the Congressional Gold Medal from President Bill Clinton in 1999.
“Rosa Parks stands for the equality that we must have in the country, accorded to all creeds and races,” said Pentland. “She was brave in the face of the social condemnation of the time, and she changed our culture with her actions.”
“I also painted Condoleezza Rice, and I enjoyed trying to capture the feeling of her as I remembered her. She was a big presence in the second George Bush cabinet,” Pentland said. “She struck me as intelligent, alert, focused and motivated. I hope I was able to capture some of her spirit in my work.”
“I am grateful for the focus on women who have contributed in meaningful ways to our society,” Pentland said. “I am amazed at how recently in our history women received the vote. I am very grateful for the hard work of all the women who made that happen, and who continue to contribute on all levels to our society.”
To see the show
The art will be on display Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, Aug. 27 through Aug. 29 at the White Barn, in St. Helena. The opening on Friday is from 4 to 7 p.m. The exhibit continues on Saturday from noon to 5 p.m., with a special musical tribute beginning at 2 p.m. featuring an all-female French horn quintet followed by a jazz quintet. On Sunday, viewing hours are from noon to 5 p.m.
Admission on Friday and Sunday is free, with donations accepted at the door. On Saturday, admission for the day is $25, payable by cash or check at the door or through PayPal.
The original art, as well as archival prints, will be available for sale. Nonalcoholic beverages and snacks will be provided each day.
For more information, visit the websites for the White Barn (www.thewhitebarn.org) or Her Story in America (www.herstoryinamerica.org).
The White Barn is at 2727 Sulphur Springs Ave. in St. Helena.
