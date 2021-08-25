'Her Story in America' this weekend at the White Barn

From Friday, Aug. 27 to Sunday, Aug. 29, The White Barn in St. Helena will present "Her Story in America," an art show of nearly 50 portraits of instrumental American women who have helped our country move forward politically, socially and culturally.

The first exhibition of its kind to come to wine country, "Her Story in America" is curated by a group of female American artists, celebrates women’s right to vote, and raises funds for The League of Women Voters of Napa County, a nonpartisan organization educating Americans about voting and activism for the community.

“Voting is how we can make sweeping changes in this country,'' said Anne Garden, event coordinator for "Her Story in America," and one of the show’s featured artists. “Your vote is your voice, and we hope to raise funds to get out the vote. What better way to celebrate the centennial of the women’s vote than to create a show dedicated to American women who have contributed to society.”

Artists featured in "Her Story in America" were asked to pick one American woman who inspired them, and then create a 12-inch by 12-inch portrait of her. A full list of artists and the woman they chose to represent can be found at www.herstoryinamerica.org.