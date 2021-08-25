'Her Story in America' this weekend at the White Barn

From Friday, Aug. 27 to Sunday, Aug. 29, The White Barn in St. Helena will present "Her Story in America," an art show of nearly 50 portraits of instrumental American women who have helped our country move forward politically, socially and culturally.
The first exhibition of its kind to come to wine country, "Her Story in America" is curated by a group of female American artists, celebrates women’s right to vote, and raises funds for The League of Women Voters of Napa County, a nonpartisan organization educating Americans about voting and activism for the community.
“Voting is how we can make sweeping changes in this country,'' said Anne Garden, event coordinator for "Her Story in America," and one of the show’s featured artists. “Your vote is your voice, and we hope to raise funds to get out the vote. What better way to celebrate the centennial of the women’s vote than to create a show dedicated to American women who have contributed to society.”
Artists featured in "Her Story in America" were asked to pick one American woman who inspired them, and then create a 12-inch by 12-inch portrait of her. A full list of artists and the woman they chose to represent can be found at www.herstoryinamerica.org.
The featured art exhibit will be a group show on the main level of the White Barn, 2727 Sulphur Springs Ave., St. Helena. The original art as well as archival prints will be available for sale. Nonalcoholic beverages and snacks will be provided each day.
A special outdoor musical event will be held on Saturday, August 29 at 2 p.m. with an all female horn quintet followed by a jazz quintet. Tickets to the musical performance are $25 and can be reserved at www.thewhitebarn.org.
Local high school art students and other female artists whose work addresses environmental and social issues will also be featured as a second group show on the upper level of the White Barn.
The opening is Friday, Aug. 27, 4 to 7 p.m. and the show is also free admission on Sunday, Aug. 2, noon to 5 p.m. Donations are welcome.
To learn more about the art show, visit www.herstoryinamerica.org