Editor’s note: This report came from Day 1 of the planned two-day conference in Yountville on Oct. 26 and 27. Oct. 27 events, however, were canceled due to power outages.
“Does a woman have to be naked to get into the Met?”
That is how Kendy Genovese, director of the Weinstein Gallery in San Francisco started “Making HERStory: Today, Tomorrow and Yesterday—Reclaiming Women in the Arts,” last weekend’s symposium at the Napa Valley Museum.
The symposium was organized to coincide with two exhibitions: “Les Femmes Surréalistes” an exhibition of women surrealist painters, and “Juanita Guccione: Otherwhere,” devoted to the itinerant, mercurial and genre-defying painter who died in 1999. The Napa Valley Museum has published a book about the Guccione exhibition.
The Spotlight Gallery was filled with men and women, who came to hear Susan Aberth, an art history professor at Bard College and Ilene Susan Fort, a curator of American Art at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, as well as Genovese.
Susan Aberth began by talking about how things have changed for women in the arts since she was in graduate school. Aberth specializes in surrealism and was an early admirer of Frieda Kahlo in the 1980s.
She said she put up a Kahlo poster in the hall at New York University when she was in graduate school and was told to take it down immediately, that it wasn’t art, it was a “disgrace.” She did so, and then, in its place was hung a New Yorker cartoon, most likely drawn by a man. The subtext being that even the most pithy, effortless doodling of a man in the 1980s was superior to the painstaking, colorful, visionary art of a Mexican woman.
It wasn’t lost on anyone crowded around the smallest self portrait that Kahlo had ever done, displayed in a lucite box as if it was, and it might as well be, a precious jewel.
And today, any number of New Yorker cartoons likely are discarded in the recycling when that weekly magazine piles up.
Ilene Susan Fort chimed in with her own story: When she was a young curator, working underneath a more senior, male curator, she expressed an interest in some women artists. He admonished her saying, “Careful Ilene, you’re going to develop a reputation,” as if having a reputation as a champion of women was somehow career suicide.
In an industry dominated by men, it may have been career suicide for a time. Fort said, 20 years later, after he retired, he has returned to the museum to see the shows she curates featuring women artists. He compliments her work, while never admitting to his history of unjust feminine disparagement, but he does offer hesitant encouragement.
What followed was an intricately detailed oral biography of Juanita Guccione, a fearlessly adventurous, iconoclastic woman.
Guccione was born in Chelsea, Massachusetts in 1904 into a working-class home. Her father was a gambler and often lost all their money. As a teenager, she moved to New York and became a “fashion pirate” modeling one fashion designer’s clothing, getting to know it, then drawing it for another designer, unbeknownst to the first.
Her early work is cubist—black and white drawings of abstract shapes on paper, and some basic colorful oils.
But she heard about an artist’s colony in Algeria, boarded a steamer ship and moved there. She lived with a Bedouin tribe for several years, getting to know them, and painting them. Her work during this time is notable because she painted the Bedouins as friends, with an intimacy, rather than fetishizing them as so many of the French painters did. In 2004, the National Museum of Fine Arts in Algiers acquired many of her works from this time, and she remains the only American woman to have work in that museum, according to juanitaguccione.com.
In 1935, she moved back to New York and studied with the Surrealistes who were in exile from France due to the war. During this time, that she painted strictly abstract expressionist paintings—colorful shapes and designs that seem to have no representation to objects in reality.
Following that, and a departure are her “Amazon” paintings, which consist of scenes of ebony-skinned figures, with wiry hair and colorful, almost clownish clothing.
The scenes are bright, but the sky is black, and in each one there is a black moon. There are pheasants and owls and cats, and they all seem to be on a beach.
Then there are her “Fortune” paintings — rooms without walls that have black and white checkered floors where a lady stands with a wheel of fortune. Pink and blue horses galloping through a forest of rainbow columns with unknown writing.
Finally, toward the end of her life, she returned to abstraction. Her paintings from this time are mystical, dreamlike, as if she has ascended to another world, filled with beings without bodies, all seeing eyes and colorful orbs that float out in space. They are fluid and spiritual.
While there has always been interest in Guccione’s work, she seems to have alienated those who attempted to give her wider exposure. She changed her name four times, which, in the art world, is not a good business move. She was known to be temperamental and reclusive, preventing anyone from exploring her work. The Weinstein Gallery in San Francisco is now the sole representative for the art of her estate.
Weinstein, and the curators of the show at Napa Valley Museum owe a debt to Guccione’s son.
One of the dealers at the Weinstein Gallery, who has been selling art for 30 years, said that artists tap into the collective unconscious. An artist’s creation is the result of an interpretation of that shared reality, that is often new, unexpected and provocative. Artists can see things before anyone else. They can give form to thought, color to ideas and make the ethereal, tangible. And, women have just as much, if not more, capability to do this than men.
That was definitely the case with Juanita Guccione.
“Modern Vision: Works from the Bank of America Collection” and “Oscar Aguilar Olea: La Esencia de la Mujer, and The Artist Studio” both opening Nov. 9. For more information, go to www.napavalleymuseum.org.