"Hilos Visibles/ Visible Threads" opens in Napa Valley

"Hilos Visibles/Visible Threads" exhibit opens at Napa County Historical Society on Oct. 7 and St. Helena Historical Society on Oct. 14. The exhibits will run through March 2023.

Napa Valley Latino Heritage Committee, Napa County Historical Society and St. Helena Historical Society have partnered with organizations across the Napa Valley to showcase the rich Hispanic heritage of the valley alive through the artistic expression of quilt squares, banners, papel picado, and quilts.

Whether the artists are young or old, born and raised in Napa or just arrived, their artwork presented in "Hilos Visibles" shares stories through familiar iconography captured in quilt square artwork.

Focused on themes of family, unity, country, ancestors, faith and love, the artwork “untangles the invisible threads that tie us all together to make visible the individual stories of our community,” said quilt artist Arlene Correa Valencia. “This communal exhibition encourages participants to think about their history, their familial and cultural threads, and bring them to life through art.”

Napa Valley Latino Heritage Committee began the project more than two years ago and amassed 300 quilt squares created by community members up and down the valley. Business generated papel picados, stories of everyday life, and examples of embroidery, crochet, and clothing round out the exhibit.

"Hilos Visibles" continues the yearlong celebration the 175th anniversary of the founding of historic Napa.

The Napa County Historical Society is at 1219 First St., Napa. Info, napahistory.org.

The St. Helena Historical Society is at 1255 Oak Ave, St. Helena. Info, shstory.org.

For more information about the quilt square project and exhibit participation, contact hilosvisibles@gmail.com or info@napahistory.org.