On stage:
Lucky Penny Presents ‘Scrooge in Love!’
One year after his transformative Christmas Eve, Ebenezer Scrooge is visited again by ghosts, only this time they want to know “Are you happy?”
Dyan McBride directed the world premiere of the musical “Scrooge in Love!” at 42nd Street Moon in San Francisco. Now she is directing the Lucky Penny production, which opens on Nov. 30. “It hits all the right feel-good holiday notes,” says Lucky Penny co-founder Barry Martin. For tickets and information, visit luckypennynapa.com or call 266-6305.
Napa Valley College and Napa High musicians
The Napa Valley College Orchestra, under the direction of Harry Cadelago, presents its fall concert at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 30, in the NVC Performing Arts Center. Admission is free, but donations are requested.
The concert will include Haydn’s Symphony No. 100 as well as Mozart’s “Concerto in B-flat for Bassoon.”
Napa High School Orchestra, under the direction of student leaders Mike Riendeau and Alan Parks, will join the NVC Orchestra in performing “La Gazza Ladra,” an opera overture by Rossini, as well as “A Christmas Festival” by Leroy Anderson.
The Main Theater at Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center is at 2277 Napa Vallejo Highway Napa. For more information, call 256-7500 or visit www.musicnapavalley.org.
‘The Tailor of Gloucester’
“The Tailor of Gloucester,” a family musical based on the Beatrix Potter story about a poor, kindly tailor and his bad cat, runs Nov. 23-Dec. 16 at the Spreckels Performing Arts Center in Rohnert Park. Originally commissioned and produced in 2004 by Cinnabar Theater in Petaluma, the Spreckels production is directed by Michael Ross. For tickets go spreckelsonline.com or call (707) 588-3400
VOENA: Voices of Angels...Sunset by Candlelight
The children’s chorus performs its holiday program at 4 p.m. on Dec. 1 at the Lincoln Theater in Yountville. Tickets are $25. For tickets and information, visit lincolntheater.com.
A Choral Celebration Concert
The Napa Valley College Chorale and Bel Canto Napa Valley join forces under the direction of Ted von Pohle in the Choral Celebration Concert, on Sunday, Dec. 2 at 2 p.m., at the NVC Performing Arts Center. They will perform John Rutter’s, Gloria, and Giovanni Battista Pergolesi’s Baroque jewel, The Magnificat. Rounding out the concert, Bel Canto will perform Arvo Pärt’s Magnificat, along with Franz Biebl’s Ave Maria.
Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for military and seniors (60 and older) and $10 for NVC students with ID.
‘The Nutcracker’
Napa Regional Dance Company’s annual production of “The Nutcracker” returns to the Lincoln Theater with the larger than life scenery, dancing toy soldiers, harlequins, mischievous mice, sparkling snowflakes and a magnificent Christmas tree as the ballet unfolds to Tchaikovsky’s score. Performances are at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 15 at 2 and 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 16. Tickets are $35-$45. Information and reservations lincolntheater.com.
David Templeton’s ‘Twisted Christmas Live!’
David Templeton’s ‘Twisted Christmas Live!’, an offbeat literary variety show is at Spreckels Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 9. A selection of off-the-wall, holiday-themed stories, read aloud by some of the funniest (and, um, strangest) people in the Bay Area. There will be Night Before Christmas Bingo and an appearance by The North Bay Zombie Caroling Choir. Tickets are $30 in advance, $35 at the door, available through the Spreckels Box Office, 707-588-3400. Spreckelsonline.com. The Spreckels Performing Arts Center, 5409 Snyder Lane, Rohnert Park.
Symphony Napa Valley: Christmas at the Symphony
Soprano Marnie Breckenridge returns to Symphony Napa Valley with a selection of holiday favorites by Bach, Vivaldi and from Handel’s Messiah, as well as Ave Maria and O Holy Night with Symphony Napa Valley conducted by Michael Guttman. The concert also includes Winter from Vivaldi’s Four Seasons with Guttman as soloist, and concludes with a rousing sing-along of favorite Christmas carols. The concert is at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 2. Tickets are $30, $55, and $65. Purchase tickets at lincolntheater.org, by calling 944-9900 or in person at the box office at 100 California Drive, Yountville.
Sing Napa Valley
Conducted by Jan Lanterman and accompanied by pianist Gregory Whitfield, a woodwind trio, and percussion, Sing Napa Valley will perform Lloyd Pfautsch’s “A Day for Dancing,” a series of carols that tells the Christmas story using texts and dance dating back to medieval times, at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 16, in the Napa Methodist Church, 626 Randolph St., Napa. They will be joined by the San Francisco Renaissance Dancers directed by Jennifer Meller. Napa Valley Children’s Chorus, conducted by Diane Strohmeyer and accompanied by pianist Travis Rogers, will perform their holiday program on this concert.
Tickets are $30 and available at singnapavalley.org.
Bel Canto ‘Our Heart’s Delight’
Bel Canto, under the direction of Ted von Pohle, presents its fourth annual holiday concert, Our Heart’s Delight, at 7:30 on Friday, Dec. 7, at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 1917 Third St., Napa, and at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 9, at Mont La Salle, 4401 Redwood Road, Napa. The program features a cappella arrangements spanning Renaissance motets and carols of Spain, Holland, France, Germany and England to contemporary American vocal jazz standards. Tickets are $20 general, $20 students in advance and $25 at the door. Advance tickets can be purchased at www.belcantonv.org.
Bel Canto will be releasing their first recording, “Our Heart’s Delight,” with many of their favorite holiday concerts arrangements. CDs will be available at each of the concerts as well as on the Bel Canto website.
A ‘Broadway Holiday Spectacular’
Transcendence Theatre presents its “Broadway Holiday Spectacular” with holiday songs and dancing with showstoppers, holiday favorites, and modern twists on some of the world’s most uplifting and cherished songs from the Sonoma-based theater troupe. Shows are at 7:30 p.m. For tickets and information, visit lincolntheater.com
Special Events:
Free Holiday Movie series
Yountville Holiday Movie series presents National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 23. At 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 25, it’s “The Polar Express.”
Admission is free. The shows are at the Lincoln Theater, Yountville, 100 California Drive, Yountville. For more information, visit lincolntheater.com.
Napa’s Christmas Parade:
“Have a Holly, Jolly Christmas” is the theme for the annual Napa Christmas Parade from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday Nov. 24. It begins and ends at Second and Third streets in Napa. Since becoming an evening parade, locals have creatively decorated parade entries, including cars, horses and even children, with bright, festive lights. Following the parade, Santa Claus will be in the “Big Chair on the Riverfront” to hear Christmas wishes.
Holiday Marketplace at the CIA
Shop from an array of local artisan vendors from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.on Friday, Nov. 23, and Saturday, Nov. 24, at the CIA at Copia, 500 First St., Napa.
Vendors include Amanda Wright Pottery, Ancient Olive Trees, Anna’s Danish Cookies, Aplat Culinary Totes, Hestan Culinary, K + M Chocolates, La Saison, McEvoy Ranch & ODE, Mercantile 12, Napa Cookie Company, Paulette Phlipot Photography, Presh Jewelry and Woven Grey.
Napa Farmers Market Holiday Bazaar
The Napa Farmers Market holds a special holiday event to kick off its first Saturday market of the year-round winter season from 8:30 to 1:30 on Saturday, Nov. 24 at the South Napa Century Center. It features crafted gifts from artisans and specialty food vendors, games and good cheer for all ages.
Holiday Candlelight Tour
Napa County Landmarks will host the 29th annual Holiday Candlelight Tour from 2 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 8. This year’s tour will feature 11 heritage homes built from 1875 to 1900 in the Calistoga Avenue District. Included in the tour is an 1890s-era restored caboose rail car. The event reception will be in the Napa Valley Art Association building at 1520 Behrens St., Napa. Local artists will be showing their work for sale as well as offering light refreshments. Live musicians will perform holiday music throughout.
Tickets are $35 at www.napacountylandmarks.org, $40 the day of the event.
On-going
Jessel Gallery Holiday Extravaganza
A show of works by local artists continues through November and December at the Jessel Gallery, 1019 Atlas Peak Road, Napa. Paintings, glass work, beaded jewelry, woven scarves, ceramics and pine needle baskets are are among the hand-made gifts for sale. Many of the participants will be giving demonstrations throughout the show. Check the website for details at jesselgallery.com or call 257-2350 for more information. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
The Santa Train
The Napa Valley Wine Train becomes the Santa Train, with a games, singalongs, a cast of holiday-inspired characters, hot cocoa and freshly baked cookies through Dec. 28.
The Napa Valley Wine Train has partnered with the Ticket to Dream Foundation to invite hundreds of Northern California foster children aboard the Santa Train free of charge. The Wine Train will also be hosting a Secret Santa Toy Drive at the train station and will have receptacles to collect new and unwrapped donated toys through Dec. 18.
Train fare for the Santa Train start at $39 for locals in Napa and Sonoma counties. For reservations and information, call (800) 427-4124 or visit winetrain.com.
Holidays in Yountville
Holidays in Yountville from Nov. 18 through Jan. 1, includes holiday-related events, activities and performances all set amidst the town’s thousands of twinkling holiday lights.
Activities include free carriage rides through town on Saturdays from Nov. 24 through Dec. 15, free holiday movies, photos with Santa, caroling, a Santa’s Workshop, ornament making, SantaCon Yountville and “Shop Small Saturday.”
The Napa Valley Wine Train Santa Train will stop at Yountville’s “North Pole,” and Jessup Cellars and Kollar Chocolates will present a holiday wine and chocolate pairing. Bouchon Bakery will offer holiday cookie decorating. Handwritten Wines will present a calligraphy seminar for holiday notes.
The Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater will feature a variety of holiday performances including The Nutcracker by the Napa Regional Dance Company and Transcendence Theatre’s Broadway Holiday Spectacular.
Holidays in Yountville concludes with the annual 5K/10K Revolution Run on New Year’s Day. For more information and a calendar of events and activities, visit yountville.com.
Walt Disney’s Trains
The Napa Valley Museum is showing a family-friendly exhibition that explores the influence that railroad trains had on Walt Disney‘s life and work. It also tells the story of how his railroading legacy lives on to this day in Disney films and theme parks around the world. The exhibit includes artifacts videos, images of Walt and his trains, and one-of-a kind items, including Walt Disney’s own Carolwood gondola railroad car, an illuminated model of Disneyland’s Main Street U.S.A, and a custom model train created in partnership with the Napa Valley Wine Train by the Napa Valley Model Railroad Historical Society. The show runs through March.
Admission is $20 for adults, $15 for seniors, $10 for youth 6-17, and free for museum members, children 5 and under, residents of the California Veterans Home and active duty military.
Holiday Lights Tour
Each December on select nights, Napa Valley Wine Tours’ vintage Cable Car makes a tour through Napa to see the holiday lights display. The tour starts at 6:30 and lasts an hour and a half. The trolley departs from theOxbow Public Market. Dates of the tour are Fridays through Sundays on Dec. 7, 8, 9, 14, 15, 16, 21, 22, and 23.
Napa on Ice
Napa’s holiday ice skating rink, opened on Nov. 16 and will be open every day, including holidays, until Jan. 6, on the grounds of the Napa Expo 575 Third St. (between Soscol Avenue and Silverado Trail.) Daily hours vary For the schedule, check onicerinks.com/napa-on-ice-calendar The outdoor ice rink has 6,300 square feet of real ice.