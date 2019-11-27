Sing Hallelujah!
The Redwood Empire Sing-Along Messiah is from 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 22, in the Jackson Theater at Sonoma Country Day School, 4400 Day School Place, Santa Rosa.
The Santa Rosa Symphony League celebrates one of Sonoma County’s oldest family traditions. Now in its 39th year, Conductor Dan Earl will once again lead the audience, on-stage chorus, and the Santa Rosa Chamber Orchestra in the longest-running sing-along Messiah in the United States.
General admission tickets are $25; seniors and Santa Rosa Symphony League members, $20; students and groups of 10 or more, $15.
Tickets are free to first responders of the Kincade Fire. Tickets are sold at Stanroy Music Center in Santa Rosa, on the Santa Rosa Symphony League’s website, srsymphonyleague.org; and at the door. All proceeds benefit Santa Rosa Institute for Music Education.
‘Scrooge in Love!’
Napa resident Jenny Villeux is playing “Belle” in 42nd Street Moon’s holiday musical, ‘Scrooge in Love!’ running Dec. 4-22 at San Francisco’s Gateway Theatre, 215 Jackson St., San Francisco.
‘Scrooge in Love!’ had its world premiere at Moon in 2015, and the 2016 reprise was a smash hit. Set a year after the events of the Dickens tale, its finds a reformed Scrooge looking for his lost love, Belle, and revisiting past, present, and future with hilarious, ghostly friends.
For tickets visit 42ndstmoon.org/scrooge-in-love, call (415) 255-8207 or email tickets@42ndstmoon.org.
The Gateway Theatre is at 215 Jackson St., San Francisco.
*Conditions: Code SCROOGE20 is valid for 20% off tickets to all performances of SCROOGE IN LOVE! Valid on Regular and Premium sections only. Not valid on previous purchases or in combination with any other offer. Subject to availability. Subject to change. Service charges apply.
’Tis the Season for Science
Visitors to the California Academy of Sciences can revel in the wonder of ‘Tis the Season for Science: Life on Ice, the museum’s annual holiday exhibit that explores the science behind the winter season.
Meet a pair of live reindeer, experience indoor snow flurries, step inside a giant “Snowman Theater,” and more. The Academy’s annual exhibit will explore our planet’s polar regions — from the North Pole to the South Pole — and the animals that call them home. Interactive displays will educate visitors on the adaptations that allow polar bears, Antarctic penguins, and other polar-dwelling animals to survive and thrive in frozen ecosystems. Plus, the Snowman Theater, a suite of hands-on daily programs, and a dynamic line-up of live performances on select dates will return to delight visitors of all ages this holiday season. The Academy is open 365 days a year.
Hours are 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Holiday hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 28 and 11 a.m. to 5 pm on Dec. 25. Visit www.calacademy.org or call (415) 379-8000 for more information.
The Great Dickens Christmas Fair
The Great Dickens Christmas Fair & Victorian Holiday Party – the only event of its kind in the world – returns for its 20th season at the historic Cow Palace on Saturdays and Sundays (and the Friday after Thanksgiving) through Dec. 2. Join over 800 performers in a 360-degree adventure into Charles Dickens’ London, where it is always Christmas eve and the holiday party is in full swing.
Visitors can choose from seven stages offering entertainment for all ages and tastes. In the Victoria & Albert Bijou Music Hall, families will enjoy a splendid Christmas Pantomime with Baron Munchhausen & Mopsa the Fairy, wonderful musical favorites with The Royal Opera Gala and The Music Hall Singers, and one of the most successful one-act operettas of all time – Gilbert & Sullivan’s comic opera “Trial By Jury.” New this year, the Crummles Theatrical Company presents a farce of murderous proportions with Sherlock Holmes and The Giant Rat of Sumatra, the greatest unwritten mystery of Holmes’ career.
General admission is $32 for adults (13 and older) (good any one day); $14 for children (5-12 yrs) and free for children under 5.
Adult Twilight Tickets, valid after 3 p.m. are $20 for adults and $10 for children, available at the box office only.
Parking is available for $12 per vehicle (charged by the Cow Palace). The Fair offers a free shuttle from the Glen Park BART station.
For questions about tickets, contact tickets.dickensfair@gmail.com.
When you purchase your Dickens Christmas Fair tickets online you may also purchase living trees to be planted by the National Forest Foundation for $1 each. Catch the holiday spirit and plant a small grove for $10. Buy one for everyone on your gift list. The U.S. Forest Service will match every dollar with two dollars in maintenance to help insure that each “native” tree survives to adulthood. Click on the ticketing page at dickensfair.com/tickets to buy a tree for $1 with your ticket purchase.
‘The Nutcracker”
The San Francisco Ballet presents the 75th anniversary of America’s first full-length “Nutcracker” with a myriad events and giveaways this holiday season, culminating in performances of artistic director and principal choreographer Helgi Tomasson’s set-in-San Francisco Nutcracker, danced to Tchaikovsky’s timeless score, Dec. 11-29 at the War Memorial Opera House.
For tickets and more infomation, visit sfballet.org/productions/nutcracker.
‘Hansel and Gretel’
The San Francisco Opera presents “Hansel and Gretel,” with a score composed by Engelbert Humperdinck, with performances through Dec. 7.
For tickets, visit sfopera.com, call (415) 864-3330 or visit the San Francisco Opera Box Office at 301 Van Ness Ave., San Francisco.
