Lucky Penny Productions presents a family-friendly musical, "Holiday in Harmony: An Olde Fashioned Christmas," for one show at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 23.
The show features some of the best-loved performers at the Lucky Penny, including:
-- Danielle DeBow, seen in "Cowgirls," "Clue," "Hands on a Hardbody," "Annie," and "Scream Queens"
-- Michael Scott Wells, seen in "Big River," "Clue," "I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change," and "Hands on a Hardbody."
• Vivian McLaughlin, recently seen as The Baker's Wife in "Into the Woods"
• Tim Setzer, seen in "Clue," "Chicago," "Into the Woods," "The Tasting Room" and the current "Scrooge in Love!"
Tickets can be purchased online at luckypennynapa.com or by calling 707-266-6305. The Lucky Penny Community Arts Center is 1758 Industrial Way, Napa.