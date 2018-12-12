Try 1 month for 99¢

Lucky Penny Productions presents a  family-friendly musical, "Holiday in Harmony: An Olde Fashioned Christmas," for one show  at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 23.

The show features some of the best-loved performers at the Lucky Penny, including:

-- Danielle DeBow, seen in "Cowgirls," "Clue," "Hands on a Hardbody," "Annie," and "Scream Queens"

-- Michael Scott Wells, seen in "Big River," "Clue," "I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change," and "Hands on a Hardbody."

• Vivian McLaughlin, recently seen as The Baker's Wife in "Into the Woods"

• Tim Setzer, seen in "Clue," "Chicago," "Into the Woods," "The Tasting Room" and the current  "Scrooge in Love!"

Tickets can be purchased online at luckypennynapa.com or by calling 707-266-6305. The Lucky Penny Community Arts Center is 1758 Industrial Way, Napa.

