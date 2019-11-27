Lucky Penny presents ‘Miracle on 34th Street: The Musical’
Based on the beloved film, this heartwarming musical adaptation features music by Meredith Wilson, creator of “The Music Man.” It’s the story of a little girl who believes in the magic of Christmas, a man who believes he is the real Kris Kringle, and a mother who needs to believe in love again. It includes the the classic scene of Santa on trial in a Manhattan courtroom.
Dec. 6-22 at the Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, (707) 266-6305, luckypennynapa.com
‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’
The classic animated television special “A Charlie Brown Christmas” comes to life in this faithful stage adaptation, in which Charlie Brown, Snoopy, and the rest of the Peanuts gang discover the true meaning of Christmas.
Shows are Dec. 6, 13 and 14 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 7, 8, 14 and 15 at 2 p.m. in the Main Theater of the Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center.
Tickets are $25 for adults; $20 for seniors, military and students; $15 for Napa Valley College students and $8 for children 12 and under. For tickets and information, visit performingartsnapavalley.org/charliebrown/.
Transcendence’s Broadway Holiday Spectacular
Transcendence Theatre Company, creators and producers of the award-winning “Broadway Under the Stars,” brings its annual “Transcendence’s Broadway Holiday Spectacular” to Yountville for a second year. Sharing joys of the season with audiences at the Lincoln Theater in Yountville as well as the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts in Santa Rosa.
Award-winning musical director and arranger Susan Draus leads a 10-piece band with new arrangements of favorite holiday classics and Broadway tunes from shows including “Sound of Music,” “Anastasia,” “Fiddler on the Roof,” “Frozen,” “White Christmas,” “Into The Woods” and “Peter Pan.”
Shows at the Lincoln Theater are at 2 and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14 and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 15. The matinee on Saturday is a Family Fun Day with a pre-show photo booth and activities. That evening is Ugly Sweater Night, with a pre-show competition.
Tickets are $39 to $129. Call (707) 944-9900 or visit BroadwayHolidayShow.com for reservations.
Additional performances in Santa Rosa are Dec. 6-8. For more information about Transcendence Theatre Company, visit BestNightEver.org
A Christmas Celebration at Lincoln Theater
Jim Brickman returns to Napa with a family-friendly holiday concert at Lincoln Theater on Friday, Nov. 30, at 8 p.m. The best-selling piano artist and his special guests will play holiday favorites, number 1 hits with vibrant vocals in a festive celebration. Tickets are $40-$65 at lincolntheater.org.
Happy Holidays from Sing Napa Valley!
Sing Napa Valley presents its annual Holiday Concert on Dec. 15, with Giacomo Puccini’s “Messa di Gloria” and the sung version of “The Nutcracker Suite” by Peter Tchaikovsky, arranged by Harry Simeone.
The holiday concert will be performed at Napa Methodist Church, 625 Randolph St. Napa. Sing Napa Valley! will be joined by Bay Area soloists tenor Mike Desnoyers, baritone Ryan Bradford, and bass William O’Neill. Refreshments will be served at intermission.
Advance sale (“Early Bird”) tickets are $25 and are available through Dec. 1. After that, any remaining tickets (including at the door the day of the concert) will be $30.
Bel Canto’s ‘The Beautiful Sing’
Bel Canto opens its fifth season with an annual holiday concert, “The Beautiful Sing” in two Napa performances, on Friday, Dec. 6, at 7:30 pm at the First Presbyterian Church, 1333 Third St. and on Sunday, Dec. 8, at 3 p.m. in the chapel at Mont La Salle, 4401 Redwood Road.
The performances, under the direction of Ted von Pohle, will feature delightful carols and seasonal songs including a cappella classics by Hans Hassler, Orlando di Lasso, Egil Hovland, Francis Poulenc, Kirby Shaw, Eric William Barnum, and Robert Shaw/Alice Parker. A special highlight will be Johann Sebastian Bach’s “Lobet den Herrn accompanied by a string chamber ensemble with organist Gregory Whitfield. The Beautiful Sing program will combine musical genres including Renaissance and Baroque motets, familiar carol arrangements in traditional and jazz idioms, as well as new holiday compositions in a contemporary style.
Tickets are available at www.belcantonv.org: $20 for general admission and $10 for students. Tickets will also be available at the door for $25.
VOENA: Voices of The Season
Celebrating 25 years, Voena brings current and alumni members together for Voices of The Season at Lincoln Theater on Sunday, Dec. 1, at 4 p.m.
Voena children’s choir inspires audiences with their dance-like performance in joyful arrangements of holiday songs from a multi-lingual repertoire, including their newly added language, Latvian.
Tickets are $25 at lincolntheater.com. The Lincoln Theater is at 100 California Drive, Yountville. For details, visit lincolntheater.com.
‘The Nutcracker’ at Lincoln Theater
Napa Regional Dance Company’s presents its 19th season of The Nutcracker on Dec. 21-22 at the Lincoln Theater in Yountville. It features more than 30 dancers, 50 musicians, 12 actors, elaborate scenery and costumes.
Conductor Steven Thompson will bring live music by Symphony Napa Valley to this year’s production.
Ticket are $35-$45 at lincolntheater.com.
The Napa Holiday Parade
The parade is 5-8 p.m. on Second and Third streets in Napa. This year’s parade theme is The Twelve Days of Christmas. The 2019 Grand Marshals will include Police Chief Robert Plummer and his wife Richene. Meet Santa after the parade in the lobby of Archer Hotel Napa for pictures.
Charles Dickens Christmas at the Ackerman Heritage House
Napa’s historic Victorian home, The Ackerman Heritage House will be decorated true Victorian fashion to enjoy a Charles Dickens Christmas with holiday treats, classic Christmas Carols and a visit from jolly old Saint Nicholas himself from 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 7. Tickets are $10 per person and photos will be available for $5 per photograph. The Ackerman Heritage House is at 608 Randolph St.
The Santa Train
The Napa Valley Wine Train becomes the Santa Train for special runs in November and December. Sip hot cocoa, munch cookies, and join in games and sing-alongs with a jolly cast of characters headlined by Santa on a 1 hour, and 25 minute ride. Additional beverages and snack boxes will be available for purchase.
Show number 1 begins at 5 p.m. on Nov. 19-27 and Nov. 29-Dec. 23. Show number 2 is at 7 p.m. on Nov. 29 and 30 and Dec. 1, 7, 13-23 and 26.
For more information, visit winetrain.com/
Farmers Markets Holiday Bazaar
The Napa Farmers Market will have 17 artisans and 22 specialty food and beverage vendors participating in its second Holiday Bazaar, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30, in the Century Plaza, 195 Gasser Drive, Napa. The ugly holiday sweater contest at 10:30 a.m. with prizes.
Holiday Light Tours
The Napa Valley Wine Trolley Holiday Lights Tour takes a tour through downtown Napa, its Victorian neighborhood, Browns Valley and north Napa. The tour starts at 6:30 and lasts an hour and a half. The trolley departs from the Oxbow Public Market on Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings through December.
The 90-minute tours include candy canes and Christmas carols. Tickets are $30 for adults and $15 for children under the age of 10. Proceeds benefit Foster Children of Napa County. For details, call 707-252-6100.
Breakfast with Santa
Dine with jolly old St. Nick at The Grill at Silverado Resort from 9 to 11: 30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30. Call (707) 257-5495 or email SilveradoDining@SilveradoResort.com for ticket information.
Silverado Resort and Spa is at 1600 Atlas Peak Road, Napa.
American Canyon Snow Day
Come play in the snow at American Canyon Snow Day from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, at Shenandoah Park. There will be a snow play area, themed villages, a giant slide, train rides, photos with Santa and more.
Landmarks’ Holiday Home Tour
Napa County Landmarks’ annual Holiday Candlelight Tour is on Saturday, Dec. 14, from 1 to 5 p.m. The location is Old Town Napa, Franklin and Randolph streets.
Check-in is at the United Methodist Church, 625 Randolph St., Fourth Street entrance. Tickets are $30 in advance and $40 on the day of the tour and can be purchased from napacountylandmarks.org.
Black Friday Hike American Canyon
Join the #OptOutside movement and choose the outdoors instead of stores on Black Friday. The American Canyon Black Friday Hike is 10 a.m. to noon on Friday, Nov. 29 at Newell Open Space Preserve, 7000 Newell Drive, American Canyon.
Children will get to make a fun outdoor craft. The hike is appropriate for all skill levels, ranging from easy to moderately challenging.
Holiday Marketplace at the CIA at Copia
The CIA at Copia holds its third annual Holiday Marketplace, from Friday, Nov. 29 to Sunday, Dec. 1 and every Saturday through Dec. 21 from noon to 4 p.m.
You can shop, eat, drink and be merry all in one location. They’ll be serving up winter-inspired drinks and snacks at the seasonal sips bar.
The marketplace features Bay Area artisan creations, culinary holiday ornaments and gifts for the home as well as CIA merchandise and gift cards.
The CIA at Copia is at 500 First St., Napa.
Winter Wonderland Roller Rink in St. Helena
St. Helena’s Lyman Park will have a rollerskating rink from Nov. 29 to Dec. 29. Have a glass of wine, a hot toddy or hot chocolate, sit by the fire, and roller skate on Thursday and Friday, 4 to 8 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, noon to 8 p.m. Every Thursday for the first hour, kids roller skate free.
Tickets are $12 for adults and $8 for kids. Buy tickets at StHelenaJingle.com or at the park. More information is at www.StHelenaJingle.com.
Free carriage rides through Yountville
Enjoy free horse-drawn carriage rides through Yountville on Saturday, Nov. 30, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Rides begin at the Yountville Community Center, 6516 Washington St, Yountville.
Calistoga’s Calistoga Lighted Tractor Parade
Calistoga’s Lighted Tractor Parade celebrates the valley’s agricultural heritage with vintage and modern tractors, antique trucks, and construction equipment bedecked with dazzling lights parade down Calistoga’s charming Main Street to kick off the holiday season. It takes place on Lincoln Avenue, from 7 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7.