Napa Valley College music presents an evening of music by Harold Arlen, Victor Young, George Gershwin, Cole Porter, J Fred Coots, David Raksin and others at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 15, at Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center Main Theater.
The program features Keith Saunders on piano, Adam Gay on bass and Omar Aran on drums playing songs from the Great American Songbook including “My Foolish Heart,” “Laura,” and “For All We Know.”
Conductor Roberto-Juan González has been a professor of music at Napa Valley College for more than 30 years. Working as a professional conductor since he was 15 in Puerto Rico, he made his symphonic debut with the Puerto Rico Symphony Orchestra in 1983.
Admission is pay what you can. More information is at performingartsnapavalley.org.