Black Stallion Estate Winery will host a Triple Crown Movie Series on Friday nights in September from 7-10 p.m.
The schedule is: Sept. 14: “Black Stallion”; Sept. 21: “Seabiscuit” and Sept. 28: “Secretariat.”
Tickets are $20 per person for a movie ticket, a glass of wine and popcorn.
Dinner and a movie is $50 per person or $90 for two and includes a box dinner, a glass of wine and popcorn, in addition to the movie.
To purchase tickets, contact Lindsey at concierge@blackstallionwinery.com or call 707-227-3255.
Black Stallion Estate Winery is at 4089 Silverado Trail, Napa.