{{featured_button_text}}
horse

 Black Stallion Estate Winery.

 Submitted photo

Black Stallion Estate Winery will host a Triple Crown Movie Series on Friday nights in September from 7-10 p.m.

The schedule is: Sept. 14: “Black Stallion”; Sept. 21: “Seabiscuit” and Sept. 28: “Secretariat.”

Tickets are $20 per person for a movie ticket, a glass of wine and popcorn.

Dinner and a movie is $50 per person or $90 for two and includes a box dinner, a glass of wine and popcorn, in addition to the movie.

To purchase tickets, contact Lindsey at concierge@blackstallionwinery.com or call 707-227-3255.

Black Stallion Estate Winery is at 4089 Silverado Trail, Napa.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags