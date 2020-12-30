'Immersive Van Gogh' makes its West Coast premiere

“Immersive Van Gogh,” which has already been enjoyed by more than 180,000 guests since its debut in Toronto in July 2020, has received rave reviews from critics around the world.

The Toronto Sun hailed it “intense and emotional, cathartic and liberating,” and the Toronto Star wrote, “I wondered: could projections of paintings on walls and floors be thrilling? The answer is yes.”

Called “dazzling” by Lonely Planet and a “blockbuster digital experience that has taken the art world by storm” by Artnet News, the exhibition was described by CTV as “a completely new way of encountering art.”

An exhibition is also scheduled to open at Lighthouse ArtSpace Chicago in February 2021.

For more information about “Immersive Van Gogh,” visit vangoghsf.com or call 844-307-4644.

Vincent van Gogh (1853–1890) is recognized as one of the world’s greatest and best-loved artists. He was born in the Netherlands to Theodorus Van Gogh and Anna Cornelia Carbentus, a moody artist whose love of nature, drawing and watercolors was passed on to her son. Fluent in French, German, English and Dutch, he worked at his Uncle Cornelis’ art dealership. He fell in love with English culture when he was transferred to the Groupil Gallery in London in 1873.