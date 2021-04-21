In the mood for music? How about Shakespeare? Online performances continue but live shows are returning to Napa Valley

Entertainment is picking up in the valley. While online shows continue with two new offers from Lucky Penny and UpStage Napa Valley, the outlook is good for in-person shows this summer.

Lucky Penny's 'In the Mood'

Lucky Penny Productions presents, "In the Mood," an all-new music show online starting Friday, April 23.

The latest production from their Video Theater is a virtual concert featuring popular songs from the 1930s through today. The four women, who were cast in Lucky Penny’s production of "The Marvelous Wonderettes," will perform.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

"The Marvelous Wonderettes," which was scheduled for live performances this month, has been postponed until next spring.

“We didn’t want everyone to miss out on hearing these great vocalists,” said artistic director Taylor Bartolucci. “So we came up with the idea for this show, and we asked the singers to choose some songs they wanted to do. We have a great mix of standards and more contemporary music, too.”

The cast includes two Lucky Penny fan favorites, Kirstin Pieschke and Jenny Veilleux, joined by two new faces, Maeve Smith and Chanel Tilghman.