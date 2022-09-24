Independent Napa filmmaker to hold screening of dramatic thriller on Tuesday

A free screening of the dramatic thriller “Rabbit Trap,” independently produced and directed by Napa filmmaker Shahin Gholami, will be held Tuesday evening in downtown Napa at 617 Jefferson St.

The screening is being hosted by EPPICHarts, and those interested in attending are required to RVSP at eppicharts.com. A reception — where attendees will be able to eat food, drink wine, and meet and talk with Gholami — is sponsored in part by Celadon Napa, and scheduled to start at 6 p.m. The screening of the film is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m.; Gholami recommended attendees wear warm clothing, depending on the weather, because the event will be held outdoors.

Gholami, who grew up in the Middle East during the Iranian Revolution, has previously produced and directed several films over the past two decades, including the psychological thriller “Fell.”

The Tuesday screening of “Rabbit Trap” will be the first public screening of the film, and Gholami is hoping to bring it to other venues.

“The title ‘Rabbit Trap,’ it kind of stuck with me from the beginning because it says, ‘be careful where you step,’” Gholami said. “Sometimes people have to think twice before they do something because, it’s a beautiful world but also there’s some darkness to it.”

“We would love to see whoever would like to come,” Gholami added.