Jarvis Conservatory present its monthly musical program, “It’s a Grand Night for Singers,” at 7 p.m.on Saturday, July 6.
Tenor Christopher Trujillo from New York City and Soprano Heather Faulhaber, a regular with Opera San Jose, will open the program with three opera arias by Wolfgang A. Mozart and Giuseppe Verdi.
The rest of the evening will feature the vocal talents of Christa Durand, Katie Foster, Aja Gianola-Norris and Ted Smith, singing songs from “Wicked,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “Once on This Island,” “Tangled,” “One Touch of Venus” and “Flora the Red Menace.”
Actor-singer Ted Smith will also present a song by the mathematician and singer-songwriter Tom Lehrer’s 1959 satirical LP “An Evening Wasted with Tom Lehrer.” Lehrer, who recently celebrated his 91st birthday, joined the faculty of University of California at Santa Cruz in 1972, where he taught a course that he subtitled “Math for Tenors.” He still lives in Santa Cruz.
Accordionist Sheri Mignano will provide musical entertainment before the program and during intermission. Music director Richard B. Evans will host the evening and accompany the singers on the grand piano in the Jarvis Conservatory proscenium theatre.
“It’s a Grand Night for Singers” continues the first Saturday of every month at the Jarvis Conservatory. Tickets are $20 and available at the box office beginning at 6 p.m., with doors opening for general seating at 6:30 p.m.
Complimentary wine and tapas are served at intermission.
Jarvis Conservatory is at 1711 Main St., Napa. For information, call 255-5445 or go online to jarvisconservatory.com/.