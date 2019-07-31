"It's a Grand Night for Singers" welcomes back Dr. William Gorton at the Aug. 3 edition of the monthly vocal series.
A vocal soloist, composer and conductor, Gorton appeared on the Jarvis stage numerous times in the early days of "Grand Night" series in the mid-to-late 1990s. He has subsequently sung and conducted in venues throughout the U.S. and in Spain. He received his doctorate in choral conducting from Arizona State University in Tempe in 2013.
On Saturday, Gorton will sing works by Francesco Paolo Tosti and Pablo Sorozábal.
The program will also feature Erin Rose Solorio making her Jarvis debut with Broadway songs by Rodgers & Hammerstein and Lin-Manuel Miranda.
Also returning are Celia Cai with arias by Verdi and Puccini; Mia Dalton with an aria by Mozart and an art song by Ralph Vaughan Williams; Ariana LaMark presenting Broadway songs by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Stephen Sondheim; and Michael Strelo Smith singing opera arias by Jules Massenet and Erich Korngold.
Lenny Murphy, who shared his songs and good humor with the Grand Night audience for many years, passed away recently. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 3 at 2 p.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Calistoga.
Accordionist Sheri Mignano will provide musical entertainment before the program and during intermission. Music director Richard B. Evans will host the evening and accompany the singers on the grand piano. Complimentary wine and tapas at intermission.
"It's a Grand Night for Singers" continues on the first Saturday of every month at 7 p.m. at the Jarvis Conservatory, 1711 Main St., Napa. Tickets are $20 and available at the box office beginning at 6 p.m, with doors opening for general seating at 6:30 p.m.
For more about this event, visit the It's a Grand Night for Singers page on the Jarvis Conservatory website.