Jarvis Conservatory presents "It’s a Grand Night for Singers" at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 2.
The show opens with two opera arias by Mozart, an aria by 19th-century Italian composer Gaetano Donizetti and a song from 1897 by the prolific composer Mrs. H. H. A. (Amy) Beach. The repertoire moves next to Broadway songs including hits from "Holiday Inn," "Camelot," "The Bridges of Madison County" "Little Shop of Horrors" and "Spamalot."
The program will also feature Sonoma State University Professor Brian Scott Wilson’s setting of a poem by Armenian-American writer David Kherdian and an aria from English composer Benjamin Britten’s opera Peter Grimes.
The vocal artists for the evening are Ryan Bradford, Christa Durand, Mindy Lym, Aimée Oulette, Jason Sarten and Jennifer Thuman. This will be the first appearance by Bradford and Lym on the Jarvis Conservatory stage.
Accordionist Sheri Mignano will provide musical entertainment before the program and during intermission. Music director Richard B. Evans will host the evening and accompany the singers on the grand piano.
Tickets are $20 at the door. The house opens at 6:30 for general seating.
Complimentary wine and tapas are served at intermission.
Jarvis Conservatory is at 1711 Main St., Napa. For more information, call 255-5445 or visit jarvisconservatory.com.