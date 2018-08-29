Songs from Broadway musicals will be a major theme of The Jarvis Conservatory’s "It’s a Grand Night for Singers" at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 1.
Bonnie Cullen, Robert Kaywin, Christa Durand, Lenny Murphy and Aimée Oulette will offer songs from Cole Porter’s "Gay Divorcee" and "Born to Dance"; the Gershwin brothers’ "Shall We Dance"; Kurt Weill and Langston Hughes’ "Street Scene"; Leonard Bernstein’s "West Side Story"; Stephen Sondheim’s "Merrily We Roll Along"; and Alan Menken’s 2012 musical "Newsies".
The program will open with three opera arias. Christa Durand will perform an aria from Georges Bizet's "Carmen" and Carolyne Anne Jordan will sing arias from Massenet’s "Hérodiade" and Puccini's "La Bohéme."
These events are hosted by composer Richard B. Evans, music director for It’s a Grand Night for Singers.
Tickets are $20 at the box office at 6 p.m., with doors opening at 6:30 p.m.
Complimentary wine and tapas are served at intermission.
Jarvis Conservatory is at 1711 Main St., Napa, For details, call 255-5445 or visit www.jarvisconservatory.com.