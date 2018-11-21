The idea made sense: Take "It's a Wonderful Life," the 1946 holiday comedy-drama-fantasy, and add music.
Frank Capra's movie tells the story of George Bailey, who dreams of seeing the world beyond Bedford Falls where he was born, but never is quite able to escape, and who wishes, on Christmas Eve, that he'd never been born, and who then, with the help of an angel, gets to see what the world would be like if this were true. He returns to life with joy and gratitude.
How easily it could become a warm and fuzzy, tap-dancing, singing musical, right?
But no, this project, now on stage in San Francisco, turns George's saga into an opera.
Really?
Really.
And here is the thing: It works magnificently.
The San Francisco Opera's "It's a Wonderful Life" opens with opera dazzle; the entire stage is a backdrop of sparkling snowflakes. Angels appear. The humble angel Clarence from the film has become Clara (Golda Schultz), who is sitting on a celestial swing, listening to human voices, and wondering when (it's been 200 years since she died) she will get her promotion to Angel First Class with wings. (The four other angels have spectacular wings.)
She hears prayers for one George Bailey in Bedford Falls. He, feeling that he has failed his family, himself and his dreams, is contemplating suicide on a cold Christmas Eve. Clara, an engagingly human angel, sets out to help.
The opera, an inspired adaptation by Jake Heggie, with libretto by Gene Scheer) closely follows the plot of Frank Capra's movie, which was based on a short story "The Greatest Gift" by Philip Van Doren Stern.
The set is startling and wonderful: dozens of silver balls dangle from the heavens, amidst larger-than-life giant rectangles that fill the stage. Suspended in the air, they resemble iPhone cases; on the stage they look like coffins. They prove to be astonishingly versatile as they fill with lights and colors and open as doors, magically recreating the world of Bedford Falls.
It was initially startling hear Jimmy Stewart's awe-shucks George transformed by a powerful tenor (William Burden) and to hear to conversations between George and his wife Mary (Andrianna Chuchman) become operatic exchanges. Then it dawned on me why it was enthralling: For all of its homey ethos, "It's a Wonderful Life," deals with the grandest of questions: why do we live, and why does it matter? It's about the triumph of the power of love, friendship, and community over the all-too-rampant disease of greed that drains life of its humanity. It's the stuff of opera.
Also, if you are going to give an angel a voice, doesn't it make sense that it would be the pure soaring voice of a soprano?
For all of the grandeur of the sets, the voices and the vision, "It's a Wonderful Life," does something else. It retains the warmth, the homespun joy and the radiant power of the film and transforms it into a work that takes flight.
I went to see "It's a Wonderful Life" with my daughter, who was skeptical but intrigued; she loved it. The next day, my hairdresser wanted to hear about it. She said, "You know, I've never seen an opera. I've never thought about seeing one. But maybe -- my mother is coming to town and I was trying to think of where to take her in the city -- maybe we'll try it."
Indeed, if you have never taken a chance on opera, this might be the one to try. It was a daring, if not wild, idea to, as the cast sings, "try to sing what's written in the story." It might require equal an equal spirit of adventure to step inside the theater but here is something to keep in mind: It's in English. And you will leave having heard angels sing.
"It's a Wonderful Life," runs through Dec. 9 at the San Francisco Opera. Sunday, Nov. 24, is family day with a Bedford Falls Makers Market in the War Memorial courtyard, at Franklin Street at Fulton. Tickets for children under 18 are 50 percent off on this day. The opera is recommended for children 8 and older. For more information and tickets, visit sfopera.org.