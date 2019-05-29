From Mozart's "Magic Flute" to Lin-Manuel Miranda's "Hamilton," the Jarvis Conservatory in Napa has another Grand Night for Singers planned for its monthly series at 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 1.
The evening's vocalists are Nicole Birkland, Ramon Chavez, Ryan Bradford and Dina Hayes, who are all new to the Jarvis stage, as well as Grand Night veterans Rob Kaywin and Brandy Noveh.
These artists will present well-loved arias by Wolfgang Mozart, Giuseppe Verdi, Charles Gounod and Miguel Sandoval, as well as songs from popular American musicals including Lerner & Lowe's "Camelot,", Stephen Schwartz's "Children of Eden," Hamlisch & Kleban's "A Chorus Line," Lin-Manuel Miranda's "Hamilton" and Paul & Pasek's "Dear Evan Hansen."
Accordionist Sheri Mignano will provide musical entertainment before the program and during intermission. Music Director Richard B. Evans, who was named Statewide Outstanding Professor before retiring from the 23-campus California State University, will host the evening and accompany the singers on the grand piano in the lovely jewel-box Jarvis Conservatory proscenium theater.
"It's a Grand Night for Singers" continues on the first Saturday of every month at the Jarvis Conservatory at 1711 Main St., Napa. Tickets are $20 and available at the box office beginning at 6 p.m., with doors opening for General Seating at 6:30 p.m.
For more information, please visit the It's a Grand Night for Singers page on the Jarvis Conservatory website, jarvisconservatory.com.