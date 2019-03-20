The Jarvis Conservatory presents Eric John Kaiser in a single performance of "Jacques Brel, Alive and Well and Living in Napa Valley" at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 23. Tickets are $20.
A sparkling wine reception is at 6 p.m.
Brel, born in Belgium, was one of the major singer-songwriters of the 20th century in France. Considered a master of the modern "chanson," he influenced many English-speaking artists worldwide. An actor, poet and director, Brel left an enduring influence on music and culture.
French singer songwriter Eric John Kaiser salutes Brel's life and legacy with songs and stories about his life and his career.
Known as The French Troubadour, Kaiser is a singer-songwriter re-imagining Americana music through a French lens, having been born in Paris. Kaiser has released five albums recorded in Paris, Oregon and Québec, and has performed in France and throughout North America. He has been based in Portland since 2006.
The Jarvis Conservatory is at 1711 Main St., Napa. For more information and tickets, visit jarvisconservatory.com.