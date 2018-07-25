Jarvis Conservatory's foreign film series, presents "Ice Mother" on Saturday, July 28, at 4 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $10
Two veteran stars give affecting depth to the story of a mother's late-life bid to come into her own as a woman in this 2018 Czech submission for Oscar consideration.
Long-widowed Hana (Zuzana Kronerová), feisty and vital, is inexplicably a doormat to her spoiled adult sons and their needy wives. Attending a race for ice swimmers, she surprises one and all by performing a rescue in the freezing river and in the process meets Brona (Pavel Novy), an unusual man with a pet chicken and a checkered life history.
Director Borden Slamá peppers the drama with bursts of comedy, and brings undisguised romance to the courtship of these mature lovers, as Hana's sons simmer and sulk at mom's newfound bloom.
It is shown in Czech with English subtitles.
The Jarvis Conservatory is at 1711 Main St., Napa. For more information, visit jarvisconservatory.com.