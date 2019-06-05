The Jarvis Conservatory's Art Exhibition film series presents "Rembrandt," at 4 and 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 8. Tickets are $15.
Directed by Kat Mansoor, "Rembrandt" is a chance to view is a major exhibition of Rembrandt's late masterpieces, hosted by London's National Gallery, in collaboration with Amsterdam's Rijksmuseum. Given exclusive access, the film documents this extraordinary show and interweaves Rembrandt's life story and behind-the-scenes at the gallery. The exhibition highlights the soulful, honest works he produced during his final years that define our image of Rembrandt as man and artist. "This brilliant, brave blockbuster reveals the true Rembrandt," Andrew Pulver wrote in The Guardian.
The Jarvis Conservatory is at 1711 Main St., Napa.