In the film "When I Dance," Ella, a 12-year-old ballet student, explains "Art is when someone puts their heart into what they want to show the world."
The Jarvis Classical Arts Film Festival will show "When I Dance," along with 11 other international films on Feb. 8 and 9, as it seeks out what so many have "put their hearts into."
Now in its fourth season, the festival was born out of the love of the classical arts, said founders William and Leticia Jarvis. "There are a lot of sacrifices people make every day, but a life dedicated to the classical arts is a long road. For the past four years the Classical Arts Film Festival has sought to be a reflection of that journey. The focus is specific but the themes that support it are endless."
The festival films look inside the lives of the people who dedicate themselves to a profession in the arts: the choices they made, the determination they possess, and the boundaries they've overcome, the struggles they have faced, from cultural, economic, psychological, spiritual and religious oppression and their definition of what success really means.
Films will be shown in three blocks over the course of two days.
The festivities begin Feb. 8 with the opening night celebration and Film Block One. Beginning at 7 p.m., it will offer two special documentary films: "Andre Van Damme & The Story of the Charleston Ballet" and "I'm a Creative Animal -- Singer and Conductor Barbara Hannifin."
The first film, directed and produced by Deborah Novak, tells the story Andre Van Damme, a premier danseur etoile -- a star dancer -- and a Belgian Resistance fighter during World War II and film traces the surprising history of the Charleston Ballet, one of America's oldest ballet companies.
Novak has written, directed, and appeared in more than 1,000 productions in theater , film, and television. She has won three Emmy Awards for her PBS documentaries, has won the "Grand Remi Award for Best Television Program" at Worldfest-Houston, has written three plays, which were produced in New York, as well as books, journal articles, and a textbook on musical theater.
"I'm a Creative Animal" looks at soprano Barbara Hannigan, who, after singing classical Mozart arias in the upper-crust concert venue KKL at the Lucerne Festival, returned to the stage in a Dominatrix costume, black wig and PVC boots to sing and conduct György Ligetis "Mysteries of the Macabre."
The audience celebrated Hannifin's disturbing performance with standing ovations while critics struggled to describe her captivating impact. "I'm a Creative Animal" follows her backstage in an attempt to reveal the secret behind this wild, fearless, versatile woman.
Director Barbara Seiler was born in East Germany, and finished school in 1989, the year of "the big change" in GDR. She traveled the world, lived in Zürich, Los Angeles and Berlin, where she earned a degree in journalism. In 2009, she finished her masters degree in film directing at Zürcher Hochschule der Künste. She now lives and works in Zürich.
There will be a reception during intermission with complimentary appetizers provided by Bella Cucina and sparkling wine provided by the JCB Collection. The Napa Youth Chamber Ensemble. Live music accompaniment provided by There will be a discussion with filmmakers after the screening.
Tickets are $15.
Film Block Two begins at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 9, and features short films including "Coffee Notes," "Siren Tango," "Reservations," "The Gardener," "Aria," "Duet," "Coffee, an Opera," and "Guy Ferrar: From Spirit to Matter." Tickets are $15.
The festival concludes with Film Block Three, at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 9. It will show "Bournonville Today," a tribute to the ballets of August Bournonville (1805-1879) and "When I Dance," in which Ella and Sylvester, two of the Royal Danish Ballet School's rising stars, provide a look at the world of ballet from a child's perspective. Tickets are $15.
For more information on The Classical Arts Film Festival, visit the website, jarvisconservatory.com/classicalfilmfestival.html. The Jarvis Conservatory is at 1711 Main St., Napa.