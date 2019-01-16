The Jarvis Conservatory's Opera Film series presents Christoph Willibald Gluck's "Alceste" from Teatro La Fenice in Venice at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 19. Tickets are $20. Conducted by Guillaume Tourniaire, it stars Marlin Miller, Carmela Remigio and Ludovico Furlani.
Pier Luigi Pizzi's new production marks the 300th anniversary of the composer's birth in Erasbach, Baveria. Gluck played a decisive role in the reform and simplification of opera seria, which was suffering a period of decline in the 18th century.
"Alceste" is based on Euripedes' play in which Alceste offers Apollo her own life in exchange for that of her beloved husband, King Admetus, who is dying. Moved by this act of extreme devotion, Apollo allows her to return from the underworld. There are two versions of this opera, one with an Italian libretto by Ranieri de' Calzabigi, which debuted at the Burgtheater in 1767, and one in French, which was performed in Paris in 1776.
The Jarvis Conservatory is at 1711 Main St., Napa. More information is at jarvisconservatory.com.