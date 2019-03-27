The Jarvis Conservatory opera film series presents Gioachino Rossini's "L'Italiana in Algeri," from the Gran Teatre del Liceu in Barcelona at 7 p.m. on Saturday March 30. Tickets are $20.
Rossini was only 21 when he triumphed with this two-act farce, which consolidated his personal style and his status as the rightful heir of 18th-century opera buffs. Women's rights takes the stage in his story as the resourceful protagonist Isabella deals with the coarse Mustafà. The work also features great arias and dazzling ensembles, like the one punctuated by onomatopoeia at the end of the first act. It has been 36 years since L'italiana in Algeri was last seen at the Liceu.
Riccardo Frizza will be back in the orchestra pit with a cast of specialists in this style of opera on the stage. The bright colors of director Vittorio Borrelli's mise-en-scène are in keeping with the imaginative spirit of Rossini's sparkling music.