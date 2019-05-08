Contemporary French cinema’s great humanist, Philippe Lioret cast “Stranger by the Lake” star Pierre Deladonchamps as the lead of his latest film, "Le Fils de Jean," which will be shown at the Jarvis Conservatory on Saturday, May 11.
Mathieu, a 33-year-old Parisian, finds out that the father he never knew has died and decides to go to his funeral in order to meet his two siblings in Quebec. But once in Montréal, he realizes that nobody is aware of his existence or even interested in it. He is alone, in hostile territory.
Filled with secrets, this story about one man’s coming to terms with the foreign family he never knew he had connects themes such as masculinity, family, paternity and filial devotion.
The story, from the novel by Jean-Paul DuBois, may sound familiar, but Lioret’s use of surprises throughout the film, his revealing dialogue, as well as all that is said without words, enables this drama to reveal layers of complex emotions. One reviewer writes, “This is gently coming to grips with the soul and marrow of every character. This is real.”
The film was a nominee for Best Film at the Beijing International Film Festival. Both Deladonchamps (Mathieu) and Gabriel Arcand (Pierre) were nominated for several French best acting awards. This 2016 film is only now available in the U.S.
The film will be shown at 4 and 7 p.m. on May 11, and Alliance Française will have wine available for purchase from 6 to 7 p.m.
Tickets at $10 may be ordered in advance from brownpapertickets.com.
Jarvis Conservatory is at 1711 Main St., Napa.