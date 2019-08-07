The Jarvis Conservatory's Foreign Film presents "The Little Comrade," at 4 and 7 p.m. on Saturday Aug. 10.
Directed by Moonika Siimets, it stars Tambet Tuisk Helena Maria Reisner and Yuliya Aug in the story of 6-year-old Leelo, whose mother is sent to a prison camp during the Stalinist era. Haunted by her mother's last words telling her to be a good kid, Leelo vows to be on her best behavior in the confusing grown-up world in the hope that it will bring her mother back.
Alissa Simon of Variety called it "an affecting and richly visualized coming-of-age story set in Soviet Estonia during the Stalinist terror of the 1950s."
Tickets are $15. The Jarvis Conservatory is at 1711 Main St., Napa.