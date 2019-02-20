Jarvis Conservatory presents the film What Will People Say at 4 and 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 23. Tickets are $10.
Nisha (Maria Mozhdah), 16, lives a double life. When out with her friends, she’s a normal Norwegian teenager. At home with her family, she is the perfect Pakistani daughter. But when her father (Adil Hussain) catches her alone with her boyfriend in her room, Nisha’s two worlds collide. To set an example and escape the judgment of their peers, her parents send Nisha, against her will, to a small town in Pakistan to live with extended family. There, in an unfamiliar country surrounded by people she barely knows, Nisha must adapt to a rigid culture that denies her the freedom she once enjoyed.
"What Will People Say," based on director Iram Haq’s own experiences as a young Pakistani woman in Norway, is a tense and moving drama about women’s rights, immigrant identity and familial duties.
Jarvis Conservatory is at 1711 Main St., Napa. For information call 255-5445, or go to www.jarvisconservatory.com