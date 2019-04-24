The Jarvis Conservatory Foreign Film Series presents a film from Iceland, "Woman at War," at 4 and 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 27.
Directed by Benedikt Erlingsson, it stars Halldóra Geirharðsdóttir and Jóhann Sigurðarson in the story of a school choir instructor who becomes a determined environmental activist.
Halla is a 50-year-old independent woman who, behind the scenes of a quiet routine, leads a double life as a passionate environmental activist. Known to others only by her alias "The Woman of the Mountain," she secretly wages a one-woman war on the local aluminum industry. As Halla's actions grow bolder, from petty vandalism to outright industrial sabotage, she succeeds in pausing the negotiations between the Icelandic government and the corporation building a new aluminum smelter.
As she begins planning her biggest and boldest operation yet, she receives an unexpected letter that changes everything. Her application to adopt a child has finally been accepted and there is a little girl waiting for her in Ukraine. As Halla prepares to abandon her role as saboteur and savior of the Highlands to fulfill her dream of becoming a mother, she decides to plot one final attack to deal the aluminum industry a crippling blow.
About this film, critic Jay Weissberg has written, "Is there anything rarer than an intelligent feel-good film that knows how to tackle urgent global issues with humor as well as a satisfying sense of justice?"
Tickets are $10. Jarvis Conservatory is at 1710 Main St., Napa. Information is at jarvisconservatory.com.