The Jarvis Conservatory will present “Young Picasso,” at 4 and 7 p.m. on Saturday March 9. Tickets are $10.
Pablo Picasso is one of the greatest artists of all time—and right up until his death in 1973 he was the most prolific of artists. Many films have dealt with these later years—the art, the affairs and the wide circle of friends. But where did this all begin? What made Picasso great in the first place?
Directed by Phil Grabsky, “Young Picasso” looks at the early years of Picasso, the upbringing and the learning that led to his extraordinary achievements. Three cities play a key role: Malaga, Barcelona and Paris. Young Picasso spends time in each city, and this movie explores their influence on Picasso, focusing on specific artworks from these early years.
The film thus explains how this young artist learned his craft. Looking carefully at two key early periods, the so-called Blue Period and Rose Period, the film goes to 1907 and the creation of a critical painting in the history of art—Les Demoiselles d’Avignon. It was a painting that shocked the art world but changed it irrevocably. Picasso was only 25 years old. Working closely with all three Picasso Museums in Malaga, Barcelona and Paris this film explains how he rose to great heights.
Malén Gual, Senior Curator at Museu Picasso de Barcelona said, “This film brilliantly shows what a solid artistic training Picasso had and what remarkable paintings he produced from an early age. I have worked for decades on Picasso and I was so impressed and excited by seeing his works — and the whole thrilling story — revealed on the big screen”.
Jarvis Conservatory is at 1711 Main St., Napa. For details, call 707-255-5445 or visit jarvisconservatory.com.