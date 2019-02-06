The White Barn welcomes two talented artists, whose combined resumes will make for an unforgettable afternoon of jazz on Sunday, Feb. 17, at 4 p.m.
Jazz pianist Mike Greensill has written for big bands and symphony orchestras including the Boston Pops and the San Francisco Symphony. Originally from England, he made his home in San Francisco and then St. Helena. He performs at Blue Note in Napa where his knowledge and history of the American songbook create performances of wit and grace.
Joining Greensil is Joe Cohen, on sax. An outstanding musician as well, he has shared the stage with such notables as Bobby McFerrin, Dr. Lonnie Smith, Michael Franti, and Thomas Dolby.
The White Barn, located at 2727 Sulphur Springs Ave in St. Helena, is an 1872 Carriage House that was once part of U.S. Civil War General Erasmus Keyes’ home and winery estate, but now serves as an intimate 75-seat performing arts venue.
Tickets are $30. Make reservations today at brownpapertickets.com or by calling the box office at 707-987-8225. Refreshments will be served and a portion of the proceeds will benefit a local charity or arts organization.