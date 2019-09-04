Jazz piano great Kenny Barron will be playing a solo show for the Napa Valley Jazz Society, 4-6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 22, at Blue Note in Napa.
Honored by the National Endowment for the Arts as a 2010 Jazz Master, Barron has been called “one of the top jazz pianists in the world” by The Los Angeles Times, and Jazz Weekly called him “the most lyrical piano player of our time.”
Barron consistently wins the jazz critics and readers polls, including Downbeat, Jazz Times and Jazziz magazines. He was awarded Honorary Doctorates by his alma mater SUNY Empire State in 2013 and by Berklee College of Music in 2011. In 2009, he received the Living Legacy Award from Mid-Atlantic Arts Foundation and was inducted into the American Jazz Hall of Fame. He is a six-time recipient of Best Pianist by the Jazz Journalists Association.
Nominated nine times for Grammy Awards, Barron has recorded with many jazz greats including Stan Getz, Ron Carter, Dizzy Gillespie. and Freddie Hubbard.
Tickets and reservations are available at the Napa Valley Jazz Society website (www.nvjs.org), or by calling (707) 224-JAZZ (5299). Tickets are not available at the Blue Note box office or on their website. Prices are $25 for NVJS members and $45 for non-members. Patrons are advised to reserve their tickets early. Priority is given to NVJS members.