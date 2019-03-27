Napa Valley Jazz Society co-founder Bruce Hopewell described Duke Ellington as “the single most important artist America has ever produced.”
On Sunday afternoon, April 7, at 4 p.m. at Blue Note Napa, the Society will honor Hopewell’s many contributions by celebrating the music of his favorite, “The Duke.”
From 2010, its first year of presenting monthly live jazz performances, until Hopewell’s retirement in 2016 and his subsequent passing last year, NVJS always reserved Duke’s birth month of April for Hopewell to produce his annual tribute to the great American jazz icon.
Perennial NVJS favorite Larry Vuckovich, a frequent collaborator with Hopewell, has assembled an all-star ensemble for this special Ellington Fest. In addition to the distinguished quintet of instrumentalists, the show will feature another NVJS favorite, internationally known vocalist Clairdee.
Band personnel include leader Vuckovich on piano, Noel Jewkes on reeds, Joel Berman on trumpet, Doug Miller on bass, and Leon Joyce, Jr., on drums.
Before coming to Napa, Hopewell produced jazz shows in New York City, and provided financial services to many prominent jazz figures. He continued to serve many of them from his California base. Hopewell and his wife, Mary, continued to maintain an apartment in N.Y. in a building populated by many famous musicians.
Reflecting on his cohort and friend, NVJS President Bill Hart recalled the first meeting of the five founders in 2009, “Most of us hardly knew each other, but it quickly became clear we were very close in our musical tastes. The cool thing was that Bruce had personally known so many of the jazz artists from the ‘50s and ‘60s, many of whom were still actively playing. Thanks to Bruce, our fledgling organization was able to present the likes of Kenny Burrell and Randy Weston. We quickly came to regard Bruce as the ‘soul’ of the Jazz Society.”
The show at Blue Note, located at 1030 Main St., Napa, is at 4 p.m., but patrons are encouraged to arrive by 3:15, when the doors open.
Tickets are available to society members and the general public online at NVJS.org, or by calling (707) 224-JAZZ (224-5299). Prices are $25 for society members and $45 for others. Hart noted that early ticket sales were robust, suggesting an early sellout.