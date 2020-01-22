The Napa Valley Jazz Society begins its second decade of live performances by leading jazz artists with a performance by vocalist Kate McGarry.
The 2019 Grammy nominee for Best Jazz Vocal CD will appear with guitarist Keith Ganz and his trio at Blue Note on Sunday, Jan. 26, at 4 p.m.
Kate McGarry has performed at Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, and Birdland, the Newport Jazz Festival, Berlin Jazz Fest, and Jazz Baltica. She has performed, recorded or toured with such jazz luminaries as Hank Jones, Clark Terry, Archie Shepp, Fred Hersch, Kurt Elling, Maria Schneider, John Hollenbeck and Tony Award-winner Jason Robert Brown.
You have free articles remaining.
Buy tickets at NVJS.org or 224-JAZZ (5299). Prices are $25 for NVJS members and $45 for non-members.
Blue Note is at 1030 Main St., Napa.