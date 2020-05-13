'Jersey Boys' touring company cheers on world with video

The song goes, “And when you think the whole wide world has passed you by/You keep on tryin’, but you really don’t know why/Baby, when you need a smile to help the shadows drift away/Come to me/Baby, you’ll see.” Indeed, in this time, Schmidt and the rest of the singers think we could all use a smile to help the shadows drift away.

In order to do this, she had to make sure she had permission. When she consulted the legal department, they enthusiastically endorsed the project.

The job of coordinating the singers was given to Production Manager Richard Hester. In total there were 16 companies who produced “Jersey Boys” on 6 continents. Companies in La Jolla, Chicago, Las Vegas, Toronto, London, Australia, South Africa and New York participated, in addition to the U.S. and U.K. touring companies. Each performer recorded themselves singing the song individually and sent them to Hester. Then it was the job of Travis Cloer, a cast member from the Las Vegas production, to sort them by company and edit them together.