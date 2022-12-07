Jessel Gallery presents 'Home-Spun Holiday' this weekend in Napa

Napa Valley artists have filled the Jessel Gallery with their creations — everything from fused glass to vintage ornaments — for a "Home Spun Holiday" weekend on Saturday, Dec. 11, and Sunday, Dec. 12.

"Every room is filled with treasures," artist Jessel Miller said, leading a tour through the gallery filled with festive trees and holiday displays.

The show is an annual event at the Jessel Gallery, which welcomes artists and crafters to show and sell their works.

"There will be artist demonstrations throughout the weekend, "Miller said. "And we will have cookies."

Tables are brimming with works from the following artists:

— Janis Adams: fused glass jewelry and gifts

— Sarah Brown: ceramic art

— Kate Canon: fused glass fish spoon rests and jewelry

— Margot Carrera: photographic scarf art

— Marcia Garcia: hand-made baskets

— Jeanette Monterio: found and formed objects d'art

— Leo Peck: ceramic art

— Diane Pope: assorted watercolor gifts

— Kathleen Scavone: pottery

— Joan Tsudama: holiday handmade treasures

— Frank Trozzo: oil painting

— Joy West: ice-dyed scarves

— Joan Tsudama: ornaments

— Patti Wessman: glass

— Karen Winograde: pottery

Jessel Miller products for sale include mugs, journals, face masks and framed prints.

In addition, all clothing is 50% off during the weekend, excluding handmade items and butterfly jackets.

Shoppers will receive a free set of Jessel Mustard Books with a purchase over $100.

Free gift wrapping is provided.

Jessel Gallery is open for holiday shopping from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday to Friday, and until 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, 1019 Atlas Peak Road.