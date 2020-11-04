Jessel Miller: An artist's guide to surviving fires, floods, terrorist attacks and pandemics

LR: You mentioned helping other artists to thrive. For those struggling to keep afloat during this crazy year – and for local businesses doing the same — do you have any words of wisdom to share?

JM: I do. I have learned a few things during my 50 years in the art world, and maybe I can help someone searching for a way to keep things going.

Think outside the box

For me, this means reinventing myself and tuning in to the times, even at 70-plus years old. One thing the pandemic has taught us is that the world is now online. Over the years, I have gathered a base of clients and guests who have loyally supported the gallery and my work, and I have been reaching out to them now more than ever. My idea was that instead of them coming to the gallery, we would take the gallery to them.

We updated our social media presence, and for the first time in my entire career, I started my own website, JesselMiller.com, in addition to the gallery’s site, JesselGallery.com. This allows me to promote some of my individual projects as well as the gallery and the artists we represent. Through Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest, and email, we are all keeping connected in a new way.

Diversify