“Comedy Night with Johnny Steele” lights up the stage at Lucky Penny Productions on Friday, July 27.
This show was previously announced for Saturday, July 28; the date was changed due to scheduling conflicts.
Steele is a Pittsburg native who became a Bay Area comedian, talk-show host, writer, humorist, political satirist, actor and, in his own words, “all-around loud- mouth commentator.”
Smith began performing comedy in 1984 and played all the festivals while logging more than 20 national TV appearances. A former winner of the San Francisco Comedy Competition, and former host of the morning radio show on Live 105 and daily TV talk show on KRON/Bay TV, Smith can be seen in the comedy documentary "3 Still Standing," available on Amazon Video. He has headlined across the U.S. and written for comics including Robin Williams.
Tickets for “Comedy Night with Johnny Steele” are $25 and available at www.luckypennynapa.com or by calling 707-266-6305.