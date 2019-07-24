Valley Players present "Hardball" by Victoria Stewart Aug. 2-11 at the Lincoln Theater in Yountville.
What happens when news becomes entertainment and politics becomes performance? Is it possible to deliver news without an angle? Is journalism as we once knew it dead?
When Washington Post reporter Virginia is fired for openly displaying her politics in the office, she sets off on a crusade to prove that bias in media is inevitable. As she fights to make her voice heard, she embarks on a public crash course in the rules of the news commentary game.
Smart and witty, "Hardball" is a complex exploration of modern-day news and commentary and the maneuverings of those who provide it. In this timely and provocative play, Stewart turns her razor-sharp pen to the rise of opinion journalism in the 24-hour cable news landscape.
"Hardball" is directed by June Alane Reif and features Rhonda Bowen, Karen Chadbourne, Dan Monez, Richard Pallaziol, Cata Parkhurst, and Beverly Wiles Shotwell.
It's produced by Valley Players with thanks to the generosity of the Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater and partial funding by a Community Fund Grant from Arts Council Napa Valley.
Showtimes are Aug. 2 and 9 at 7 p.m. and Aug. 3, 4, 10 and 11 at 2 pm. Tickets are $20.
Tickets can be purchased at lincolntheater.com, by calling the box office at 707-944-9900 or in person at 100 California Drive, Yountville) Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Remaining tickets are sold at the door beginning one hour before show time.
The Lincoln Theater helped Valley Players launch their first production in 2017 and has partnered with the group on all of their Napa performances.