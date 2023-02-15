Photographer Judd Howell is guest speaker at the Napa Valley Photographic Society's next meeting on Monday, Feb. 27, at 7 p.m. in the Oak Room at Napa Senior Center, 1500 Jefferson St.

Howell’s entrée into photography began with a developing career in wildlife ecology more than 50 years ago. His goal was to document wildlife in their habitats. He enjoys any opportunity to capture images of an animal's life to share with others but also to capture images of the art and beauty around us.

"Early in my career, I studied bald and golden eagles along 600 miles of the North Platte River in Wyoming and Nebraska," he said. "When I came to San Francisco Bay Area to work at Golden Gate National Recreation Area, I studied the first nesting of Heermann’s gulls in the United States on Alcatraz Island. I also began a study of migrating birds of prey in the Marin Headlands -- now the Golden Gate Raptor Observatory -- and studied tule elk at Point Reyes National Seashore.”

Napa Valley Photographic Society (NVPS) promotes the art and science of photography, providing education, image appreciation, inspiration, exchange of technologies. Guests are welcome to attend. For more information, visit napavalleyphotographicsociety.org.

