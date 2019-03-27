The CIA at Copia celebrates the touring exhibition of “France is a Feast – The Photographic Journey of Paul and Julia Child" with a reception from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, March 29.
Presented by the Napa Valley Museum Yountville, the exhibition will be at The CIA at Copia through Sept. 2.
Based on the museum's world-premiere exhibition, this touring show debuts with new text from Paul Child’s great-nephew and Julia’s co-author, Alex Prud’homme.
The exhibit features rarely seen photographs by Paul Child from 1948-54, when he and Julia Child lived in Paris. The images include not only those of his, as yet, unknown wife but also architecture, street scenes, river scenes, fishermen, cats and much more that explore the effects of light and shadow, modernism and abstraction.
The CIA at Copia is at 500 First St., Napa. For more information, visit ciaatcopia.com.