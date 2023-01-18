Justin-Siena High School celebrates 'Oklahoma!' in Napa Valley

Justin-Siena Theatre is celebrating the 80th anniversary of the groundbreaking musical "Oklahoma!" — playing Jan. 19 to 29.

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s first collaboration remains, in many ways, their most innovative, setting the standards and rules of modern musical theater.

In a Western territory just after the turn of the 20th century, a high-spirited rivalry between local farmers and cowboys provides a colorful background for Curly, a charming cowboy, and Laurey, a feisty farm girl, to play out their love story.

Their romantic journey, as bumpy as a surrey ride down a country road, contrasts with the comic exploits of brazen Ado Annie and hapless Will Parker in a musical adventure embracing hope, determination and the promise of a new land.

The much-celebrated musical, based on the Lynn Riggs play "Green Grow the Lilacs," debuted in 1943, as the first collaboration between Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II.

"Oklahoma!" was a box office hit and ran for an unprecedented 2,212 performances, later enjoying award-winning revivals, national tours, foreign productions and an Oscar-winning 1955 film adaptation.

This is the third time Justin-Siena has produced "Oklahoma!" Previous productions were staged in 1977 and 2004.

This cast includes Jack Beckstoffer, Charlotte Bevan, Maya Bose, Neela Bose, Jack Carey, Samantha Carey, Natalie Carr, Ayshalyn Celaya, Eponine Celaya, Connor Cleland, Valentina Coleman, Clare Cuneo, Mateo Escobedo, Ava Flores, Miko Incleto, Caterina Indelicato, Genevieve Jones, Chancellor Kelly, Frances (Daisy) Kelly, Aidan Kiernan, Marie-Marguerite Lane, Matthew Makiva, Bryce Mayo, Ainsley McNicoll, Abigail Munoz, Litong Asteria) Liu, Abigail Melanephy, Owen Mills, Mya Oro, Lucas Pyrce, Pamela Ralston, Natalie Thomas, Sophie Wassef, Eliza Wicks, Roman Williams and Sloan Zaninovich.

The show is directed by James Thomas Bailey, with musical direction by Lauren Hesser, choreography by Lisa Clark Schmeling, scenery and lighting by Jeff Sharp and costumes by Sylvia Gregory.

Performances are Thursday, Jan. 19; Friday, Jan. 20; Saturday Jan. 21; Thursday, Jan. 26; Friday, Jan. 27; Saturday Jan. 28 at 7:30 pm. Matinee performances will be held on Sunday, Jan. 22 and Sunday, Jan. 29 at 2 p.m. Tickets are available at www.justin-siena.org/tickets.