Justin-Siena's timely film: 'Working'

Justin-Siena High School's seventh show in the pandemic era opens on Friday, May 7, as the drama department presents “Working,” a musical based on Studs Terkel’s 1974 book “Working: People Talk About What They Do All Day and How They Feel About What They Do.”

"The show is about what you have to do to get through life and how hard it is,” said James Thomas Bailey, the show’s director and chair of Visual and Performing Arts at Justin-Siena. "We produced it like a film, so this is a first for us, and we're pretty thrilled with the result,"

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first six months!

The monologues, taken word for word from the interviews Terkel conducted in the 1960s and '70s, focus on blue collar workers, and their struggles to work in America. Although the interviews are more than four decades old, they still resonate today.

Bailey said, “It is a show that is right for this time with regard to the inequality that exists in America between occupations.”

While each monologue stands on its own, they are arranged to give a wide panorama of what it means to work. For example, a monologue about a retiree will lead into one about a home healthcare worker. Another monologue about a middle-aged program manager looking for a better job, is followed by a young man starting his first job.